Farm family defines 'diversification'

HILLPOINT, Wis. – Patrick McCluskey is a busy guy between tapping maple trees as well as managing a custom cheese-cutting and -packing business. McCluskey and his family’s business embody diversification.
Patrick and his wife, Mary Ellen McCluskey, and his brother, Brian McCluskey, own and operate McCluskey Brothers of Hillpoint. They seasonally graze dairy cows and beef cattle on their certified-organic farm. They cut and wrap cheese for their own cheese line as well as for four other dairy plants. And they tap maple trees to make syrup.
“The main advantages of being diversified are not having all of your eggs in one basket and being able to weather market ups and downs,” Patrick McCluskey said.
They direct-market products to customers in the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas as well as in Madison, Wisconsin. They also sell at the Dane County Farmers Market and the Westside Community Market in Madison.
But there are challenges. Among them are keeping pace with licensing requirements, regulations, recordkeeping and protocols in each area of diversification.
And then there was the legwork at the beginning of the McCluskey value-added business. The family started in 2012 having its own line of cheese made at Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain, Wisconsin.
The McCluskeys had been selling beef and syrup at farmers markets and area stores. Adding cheese to the mix seemed like a good way to add value to the family’s milking operation.
“We met vendors and did a lot of product demonstrations so we could direct-market our products,” he said. “That way we got our foot in the door. It’s easy enough to make a value-added product but you better have a market first.”
Their market has grown to support nine types of cheese. They sell four types of Cheddar – sharp, mild, tomato basil and beer cheddar – as well as Mozzarella, Butterkaese, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack and Moinear – the last a signature cheese that celebrates their Irish heritage. The Irish word “móinéar” translates to “meadow” or “hayfield” in English. The cheese is aptly named because the McCluskeys raise their dairy cattle on grass. The special cheese tastes like a cross between Gouda and Cheddar.
“We started to cut and wrap our own cheese in 2015,” McCluskey said. “Being a small-scale cheese producer it was difficult having our cheese processed in a timely fashion so we decided to do it in-house. We’ve since started custom conversion – cutting and packaging cheese – for four other dairy plants.”
Five people are employed at the family’s on-farm plant. In fall 2020 the McCluskeys were able to automate their cheese-conversion process with a grant awarded by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance. The alliance is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Business and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The McCluskeys also plan to use the grant to add shredded cheese to their line.
The McCluskey family has been in the dairy business for several decades. In 1981 Clarence and Agnes McCluskey sold their farm – known as Shillelagh Glen Farms – to three sons – Patrick, Kevin and Brian. Kevin McCluskey passed away in 2019.
Bob Wills, owner of Cedar Grove Cheese, recalled talking with the McCluskeys about organic dairying in the late-1990s. At the time he was moving toward making organic cheese.
“I was explaining what dairy farms had to do to become organic certified,” he said. “And Pat said, ‘Well we can do that.’”
The McCluskeys for years had grazed cattle and farmed in an organic-type manner, Wells said. The family applied for – and earned – organic certification in 1996.
Rainfall simulator opens eyes
The McCluskey family implemented in 2017 an intensive rotational-grazing program. They decided to use the practice after seeing a rainfall simulation presented by Serge Koenig, a conservation technician at the Sauk County Office of Land Resources and Environment. The simulator showed how much soil could be washed away from a 1-inch or 2-inch rain when ground isn’t sufficiently covered with plant material.
“It was an eye-opener,” McCluskey said.
With rotational grazing just one paddock is grazed at a time while the remainder of the pasture is allowed to rest. Resting grazed paddocks allows forage plants to regenerate energy reserves and deepen root systems, according to “Pastures for profit: a guide to rotational grazing.”
The McCluskeys have 185 acres of pasture, keeping dairy cattle and beef cattle in separate paddocks. They use a combination of cool- and warm-season grasses and clover.
“We think raising grass-fed cattle is the best way to go in the Driftless Area,” he said. “It keeps our soils in place and it’s good for our bottom line.”
Wills said, “The family is sharp at picking up on opportunities to make a medium-sized farm work for them.”
The family’s beef herd, comprised of 30 brood cows, is moved once daily. It includes Hereford, Angus and Galloway cattle. They’ve been using Galloway bulls in their breeding program.
“We like their hardiness,” McCluskey said. “They’re very docile and are great finishers on strictly grass diets.”
The dairy herd is comprised of 24 cows and eight young animals. They’re moved twice daily, after each milking. The herd is comprised of Holstein, Normandy and Jersey cattle.
“We especially like the Normandy and Jersey breeds for their protein and butterfat content,” he said. “They seem to do very well grazing.”
The herd averages 4 percent butterfat and 3 percent protein
“I’ve always enjoyed milking cows and still do,” he said. “And I love being able to work outdoors, especially during maple season. We’ve been making maple syrup for as long as I can remember. Dad started us at a very young age.”
McCluskey Brothers began selling syrup 11 years ago. They sell it online as well as at farmers markets, restaurants and retail stores. Those venues enable McCluskey to do something else he enjoys.
“I like the chance to be able to tell our farm story,” he said.
Visit mccluskeybros.com and cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.