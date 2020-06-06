Dairy farming is labor-intensive. And labor efficiency on dairy farms is a critical measure impacting production costs and a farm’s work environment. U.S. Department of Agriculture survey have identified reduced per unit costs as herd size increases. Larger farms use larger equipment, generally reducing field-work hours and increasing output per person.
Stan Moore, Michigan State University-Extension senior dairy educator, and I have been examining labor efficiency on dairy farms to help farmers understand how they compare to others and identify practices that lead to improvement. We obtained data from 20 dairy farms ranging in herd size from 80 cows to more than 3,000 cows. There’s certainly an impact of farm size on efficiencies including labor. But the results obtained don’t show a clear linear relationship between labor-efficiency measures and number of cows milked, except with the very largest farms.
There are no perfect measures of labor efficiency and the database has limitations in comparing farms to one another. As might be expected farms differ from one another in multiple ways. For example some produce crops for sale as well as for feed. Others purchase a portion or even all of their feed. Farms also differ in what is custom- or contract-performed, such as heifer raising, breeding or crop harvest. Others do those jobs “in house.”
Some labor-efficiency measures require a standard unit of labor. The standard is full-time equivalent. In agriculture we use 2,500 hours per year as full-time equivalent. This is greater than the typical workplace equivalent of 2,000 hours or 40 hours per week multiplied by 50 weeks. But even this isn’t a simple measure. We asked farmers to provide the number of full-time worker-equivalents including themselves and family – paid or unpaid – who work on the farm. Many owners and some salaried employees don’t punch a time clock. Therefore one full-time equivalent may not be directly comparable to another, unless a farm business quantifies all work performed by all individuals.
In measuring efficiency one can look at the amount of labor input used by a farm. Measures of this type include cows per full-time equivalent, labor cost as a percentage of revenue, and labor cost per hundredweight of milk shipped.
We also can look at the output per unit of labor input with measures that include milked shipped per full-time equivalent and gross revenue per full-time equivalent. Each measure tells a story. Using multiple measures provides some balance to the limitations of individual measures.
Let’s look at measures from both of those efficiency perspectives – cows per full-time equivalent and labor cost per hundredweight of milk – measures of labor input – and gross revenue per full-time equivalent – a measure of output per unit of labor.
Labor input studied
Cows per full-time equivalent is a simple measure that reflects efficiencies related to farm set-up and organization, as well as parlor type and standardization of management. The data we collected ranged from a low of 25 cows to a high of 105 cows per full-time equivalent. As parlors have become larger it’s possible to milk cows at an increasingly efficient rate. It seems intuitive that more cows per employee is more efficient, but cow care isn’t necessarily efficient. It takes time. Quality milk is critical and we don’t want to compromise achieving it.
We divided the data on cows per full-time equivalent into three groups – fewer than 41 cows per full-time equivalent, 41 to 50 cows per employee, and greater than 50 cows. Farm numbers split well across those three ratios. See Figure 1. The bars indicate the middle range – second and third quartiles – of farm size in each ratio.
For the first bar – fewer than 41 cows per full-time equivalent – there were nine data points with herd sizes ranging from 80 cows to about 1,400 cows with a mean – average – of 402 cows. The dot above the bar is a data point for the largest farm in the set, which is above the normal range.
The second bar – 41 cows to 50 cows per full-time equivalent represented data from seven herds ranging from 140 cows to about 1,100 cows, with a mean of 522 cows. The third bar represented data from three herds with cows per full-time equivalent greater than 50 cows and was from farms with about 550 cows to more than 3,000 cows. One can see a wide range of farm sizes in every cow-per-employee ratio breakout.
Labor cost per hundredweight shown is inversely related to cows per full-time equivalent. See Figure 2. After feed labor as a cost of production is usually the second greatest cost on the farm. The greater it is the less able a farm is to reduce milk prices. Again we divided labor costs – all costs including owner draw – into three ranges based on farms per group.
Eight farms are represented by the first bar – less than $3 per hundredweight – with a range in farm size of about 150 cows to greater than 3,000 cows. The middle bar is represented by seven farms with a range of 80 to about 1.400 cows, and a mean of 662 cows. The greatest labor cost of production – more than $4.50 per hundredweight – is represented by five farms with a herd size of 140 cows to 400 cows and a mean of 258 cows.
When farms are grouped this way it can be easy to miss the real difference that farms are able to achieve. For example look at the annual cost of two theoretical farms from the middle bar at the mean of 662 cows. One has a labor cost of $3 per hundredweight and another of the same size has a labor cost of $4.50 per hundredweight. The difference – assuming 25,000 pounds of milk per cow and 90 percent of cows in milk – is $223,425; yet both are represented in the middle bar. That highlights the even greater difference in farms from the first bar to the third bar.
Labor productivity studied
We see similar results when we look at the productivity side of labor. The gross revenue per full-time equivalent is shown in Figure 3. It varies from less than $200,000 to greater than $300,000. There was a five-fold difference between the farms at either end of the range of gross revenue per full-time equivalent among the 20 farms we studied.
Again, the range in farm size with increasing revenue per employee has no clear pattern until the largest farm sizes are reached. For example, the seven farms represented by the first bar – $100,000 to $200,000 revenue per full-time equivalent – range in size from about 80 cows to 450 cows
Eight farms represented by the second bar – $201,000 to $300,000 – range from about 140 cows to 1400 cows. Even the third bar – with gross revenue greater than $300,000 per full-time equivalent – represented four farms with 380 cows to those with more than 3,000 cows.
The ranges suggest that increasing labor efficiency isn’t as simple as increasing cow numbers. It raises questions about why more people are needed to handle cows on some farms versus others. We believe the data reveal that efficiencies can be gained at all farm sizes.
Revenue might seem like a good way to measure efficiency because every dollar spent on labor is an investment that should pay back much more than that dollar. But revenue alone doesn’t capture the variation in costs based on employee know-how, initiative or carefulness. An employee who makes a mistake that results in milk being dumped, gates being replaced or a cow dying, increases costs over an employee who responds better. So, gross revenue per full-time equivalent is likewise only one indicator of labor efficiency.
As tempting as it is for us to set a goal for each measure, the better solution is for you to set a goal for each measure. There’s no good level or bad level; there are simply better or worse ones. Farms can always improve; the higher efficiency levels attained by some farms provides proof. Even at the greatest efficiency levels there’s room for improvement.
If greater efficiencies are both beneficial and possible, then how can they be achieved? Based on work with farms on labor management for years, we believe the answer isn’t in driving employees harder or eliminating employees and making others work more hours. We believe the answer is in how owners and managers work with people in partnership to achieve the business’s goals. The reality is that some teams function at a greater level than others and that can be on large farms or small- to mid-size farms.
It would be good for farms to track several measures of labor efficiency with an understanding of the limitations of each. But farm owners and managers still need to have open and honest discussions with employees about the measures and how they can help improve them. Transparency is important.
Measures that involve gross revenue will be different this year. Place your emphasis on other measures to see how one year compares to the next. But don’t ignore measures that are revenue based because in years like 2020 those take on a greater importance.
