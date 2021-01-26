Farm leader dives into goat life

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation; it's the first part of a two-part article featuring Leslie Svacina. She raises goats for meat at Cylon Rolling Acres, a 140-acre farm near Deer Park, Wisconsin. She's president of the St. Croix County Farm Bureau.
When and why did you begin farming?
Svacina: We purchased our farm in 2011 and started raising meat goats in 2013. Before buying them we were busy readying the retired dairy and beef farm to be our home and to be operational as a farm.
I came into agriculture by chance. When I was picking classes my first year of high school, I was unable to take an art class; instead I selected a horticulture class. That spurred my interest in agriculture, leading to more agricultural-education courses and diving into FFA.
After graduating in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in marketing communications in agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, I became an agricultural writer and marketer. I worked with an agribusiness foundation that supported collegiate agriculture students. Then I worked at the University of Minnesota-St. Paul where I was an internship coordinator in a career-services office.
I loved that job and was starting to farm at the same time. But a 90-minute commute, a new baby and a new farm became too much to handle so I started a job at UW-Stout, which was closer to home. But I wasn’t working with agriculture students and felt like a fish out of water. I missed agriculture and my farm work was becoming more demanding as our sales grew. That’s when I decided to farm full-time.
The concept of starting our farm began with my husband and I looking to purchase land for recreational purposes. We then started thinking about how we could also put the land to use. A friend of mine who teaches high school agriculture suggested I consider meat goats.
My decision to raise meat goats stemmed from sheer market opportunity and the ability for me to physically manage most of the day-to-day work on my own. With a little research I realized there was tremendous market opportunity. The demand for goat meat in our country has been increasing with greater cultural diversity. Goat meat also is incredibly challenging to find in grocery stores; most of it is imported from Australia. My parents are small-business owners so the idea of starting my own business also was very appealing.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Svacina: I raise Boer-Kiko-cross goats on-pasture. The Boer is the most marketable goat-meat breed. I’ve incorporated Kiko genetics to add hardiness and increase rate of gain. The Kiko breed tends to be more parasite-resistant and it thrives on pasture.
I have about 40 head of breeding stock. I’m still growing and retaining young stock to add to my goal of 60 to 70 head. To meet demand while I expand, I’m supplementing our market goats with feeders purchased from a couple of area farms. They raise goats with similar practices.
We direct-market all our market goats to individual customers or wholesale accounts in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities in Minnesota. I’m selling cuts of meat as well as sausage and primals. This past year we added a new e-commerce site and nationwide shipping. We also do order-pickup at the farm. Our customer reach has grown tremendously, but the core of our customers remain in the upper Midwest.
We raise and harvest our own hay. We also collect maple sap from our woods for a local sugar bush.
Does your family help with the farm?
Svacina: My husband occasionally helps with farm work, such as herd-health days, and making hay in evenings, on weekends and days off from his full-time job. My in-laws are retired from farming and live an hour’s drive away. They often come to visit on weekends when we’re doing farm work to help watch our young children. My father-in-law helps with making hay. Sometimes we’ll also have some family friends help with herd-health days. When I began farming we leaned on many informal mentors for advice with raising goats and implementing grazing practices.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Svacina: Extension has a lot of great resources, even more so now with online-webinar archives. They cover different farming practices, techniques and marketing approaches. I’m a big fan of the University of Maryland-Extension’s sheep and goat program. The American Consortium for Small Ruminant Parasite Control website at wormx.info is another great resource.
I’m enrolled in the M5 Entrepreneurs Academy, a small-business course with an emphasis on digital and direct-marketing for female farmers. It’s been a great resource for taking my farm business to the next level.
I’ve also learned a lot from my peers by attending pasture walks and the GrassWorks Conference. Networking and learning from peers, even if they’re raising other species of livestock, is very helpful.
When I began farming I participated in an Annie’s Project Seminar. It was a six-week program focused on female farmers. It was offered through the UW-Division of Extension with Compeer Financial. It was a great program for learning the nitty gritty of managing a business, learning about other resources and networking with other female farmers.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Svacina: I joined the St. Croix County Farm Bureau in 2009. I was working for the Minnesota Agri-Growth Council in St. Paul at the time, but was living in western Wisconsin. Everything I did professionally was Minnesota-focused. I wanted to become involved in my community and state. I didn’t realize that people working in agriculture, but not farming, could join the organization until that time. I wish I would have joined sooner, after I had graduated from UW-River Falls several years earlier.
Visit cylonrollingacres.com and wfbf.com for more information.
To be continued ...
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
