Farm lives again in hilltop city

DULUTH, Minn. – Everyone dreams. Dreams are made of memories, and often the most vivid memories are formed in childhood. A childhood lived outdoors on a farm provides experiences that shape the course of a lifetime.
Farm experiences are partly about watching and partly about doing. Most folks associate farms with the country. But while most farms are in rural areas, a growing number of small farms and market gardens are located in cities.
Ben Cogger grew up on his parent’s farm, Maple Hill Farm near Washburn, Wisconsin. He has an athletic gift as a distance runner that led him to run for a college team. While running in college he met another runner and they fell in love. Each pursued advanced degrees in different parts of the world. But academics and professions led them to Duluth, where they live with their four children.
Duluth is an unusual city. It consists in large part of steep slopes overlooking Lake Superior and the St. Louis River. It has about 11,000 acres of green space, much more than most cities of similar size.
“There are a lot of positive things about Duluth – trails, streams, parks and green space,” Cogger said.
And at least one farm.
Ben and Sara Cogger live close to downtown. A few years ago, through happenstance, they learned a 22-acre piece of land a mile from their house was available. The land was still known among older residents as “Strawberry Hill” for the wild berries that once grew there when it was pasture. Through the decades it had become woodland with a mix of old oak and maple along with much-younger aspen, maple and undergrowth. And now it’s becoming a farm again.
On a late-winter morning after a snowstorm, Viola, 6, and Stanley, 4, were breaking trail in snowshoes. Their dad was snowshoeing behind them, pulling Stewart, 2, in a sled. Their mom and the baby were at home. New snow-covered branches that hung heavy over the trail. Here and there a covered sap bucket was hanging from a maple tree.
“It may be a stretch to say it’s a farm at this point, but exposing the kids to (farming) gives them the opportunity that I had growing up,” Ben Cogger said. “You learn so much. There is so much enjoyment.”
If it isn’t a farm yet, it’s certainly a farm coming back to life. The Cogger family has established a maple sugarbush and a 20-hive apiary. The family has built a cabin in the sugarbush. There’s a newly planted orchard and a vineyard. On the horizon comes a market garden. The syrup and honey produced on the farm are marketed through Maple Hill Farm and at farm markets.
“Everything, 95 percent of it, was pushed in with a hand cart,” he said. “My dad, a brother and I have a sawmill. Every piece of wood in it was milled with our sawmill.”
The same is true of the wood for a small storage barn. It houses the family Allis-Chalmers Model B tractor that recently migrated to the farm.
Viola and Stanley led their dad and brother through the new snow to the small barn. At the barn Stanley and Stewart asked to go inside. Their dad opened the door to reveal the family tractor, stored safely for the winter. Under his father’s watchful eye Stewart scrambled up into the driver’s seat and grabbed the steering wheel, the only control his young limbs could reach.
The memories that Viola, Stanley and Stewart are making will shape their dreams – watching and learning to do meaningful work, nurturing plants, running a sawmill, sugaring and beekeeping. They will see bear sign and signs of other wild creatures with interest, not fear. They snowshoe in fresh snow and taste that snow as it covers limbs like thick white cotton candy. Their lives will be filled and shaped by memories of a farming childhood, just as their dad’s childhood memories shaped his.
A lot of folks wish they could find meaning in life. The Coggers have found it at the place folks once called Strawberry Hill.
Visit maplehillfarm.square.site for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.