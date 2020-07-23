Farm-loan performance is a helpful measure for monitoring the farm economy. While often not as timely as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s net-farm-income forecasts, the measure is an intuitive metric of farm financial stress. This week’s post is a review of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s farm-loan-delinquency data.
Non-real estate loans need context
The Kansas City Fed farm-loan-performance data is reported by non-real estate and real estate loans; we considered fourth-quarter activity. Figure 1 shows the share of farm non-real estate loans reported as delinquent. During the 30-plus years of data, the average delinquency rate for the fourth quarter was 2.25 percent.
The most recent data, fourth-quarter 2019, was a rate of 2.12 percent. That was an increase from 2018 levels of 1.77 percent and less than 2014 numbers of 0.72 percent. If we only plotted the most recent five years of data, that would look pretty scary. Current levels are slightly less than average and in-line with conditions observed throughout much of the 1990s and early-2000s.
A lot of attention has been made of the recent increase but conditions during the Great Recession are often overlooked. Non-real estate loan delinquencies hit 3.15 percent in 2009. In addition to the increase, the speed at which conditions changed is important to consider. From 2007 to 2009 delinquencies went from 20-year-best numbers to the worst level observed outside the 1980s. As we noted in previous posts, the Great Recession situation was greatly correlated with a decrease in off-farm income, which is an important source of household income for a majority of U.S. farms.
Farm real estate loans challenging
The situation with farm real estate debt is similar. The share of loans classified as delinquent has increased in recent years, reaching 2.20 percent in 2019. But it remains slightly less than the long-term average of 2.29 percent. Furthermore conditions are less than levels during the Great Recession – 3.4 percent in 2010.
Another consideration is the estimated value of delinquent loans. The share of delinquent loans is less in 2019 but the value at $2.25 billion is similar to 2010 levels of $2.29 billion. The important thing to keep in mind is there is more farm debt outstanding currently than a decade ago. That’s especially true for real estate debt. Another factor is those data are nominal or not adjusted for inflation.
Wrapping it Up
Through 2019 farm-loan performance continued to trend unfavorably. On the positive side of the ledger, levels remain slightly less than the long-run average.
On the other side of the ledger the farm economy doesn’t have the benefit of historically favorable conditions – as was the case before the Great Recession and when farm income began decreasing in 2014. That could be a significant challenge in the coming years.
