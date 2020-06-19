WASHBURN, Wis. – People who farm are accustomed to rolling with the punches, finding ways to adapt and turn adversity into opportunity. Farm markets and producers who sell fresh produce direct to consumers are finding ways to cope with the pandemic. And they are doing it well in far-northern Wisconsin.
Several customers were making purchases on a Wednesday evening in June at a farmers market in Washburn. Most producers wore masks, had hand sanitizer available and wore gloves when handling produce.
“People are being respectful, distancing and wearing masks here (at the market),” said Gilbert Schwartz, who owns Seasonally Sourced Foods LLC. “It’s the first market of the year so we’ll see how things go the rest of the season.”
Schwartz was at Washburn offering a wide array of produce, wild foods he forages from woodlands and fields, and nursery stock he grows on his farm.
“We have wild foods and edible perennial nursery plants,” he said. “We have varieties that are used for landscaping. It’s a nice way to empower people to produce their own food. It helps with food resiliency during the pandemic. We offer foods people can grow in their own yards as well as locally foraged produce.
“If you are a farmer you are always in the mode of being adaptable. In April we usually do restaurant sales with fiddlehead (ferns) and wild ramps. This year because restaurants were closed we ended up marketing through a local food cooperative. We are also in the process of creating an online store so people can preorder and pick up produce. We may also make deliveries locally in the future.”
Abby Klema with her family runs Suri Fina Alpaca Farm. They also sell produce at the farm market in Washburn.
“In December we got a website up,” she said. “So we can sell produce (and) all of our goods online. I’ve been doing deliveries to the Washburn area. People can pick up at our farm; we have a little farm store on our farm. The farm store is self-serve so people can come and help themselves from 10 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) daily. It was really busy during the lockdown. We couldn’t keep eggs in stock. We went through a lot of meat; we have alpaca meat and pork. We grow produce in a high tunnel.
“We are venturing out doing the farm market. So far it seems like things are going okay. Most people have masks on. Also we are out in the open air. I have been picking produce and bagging it with a mask and gloves on. Sales are up a little bit from last year.
“Usually we do a lot of fall festivals; some are already canceled. I’m a little concerned about what fall will be like. We’ve been diversifying and trying to grow more food on our farm. We’ll be around. We aren’t going anywhere.”
The farm market in Ashland, Wisconsin, has posted guidelines on the market’s Facebook page they hope customers will follow. People who come to the market are asked to use social distancing, allow producers and vendors to handle produce, and wear masks. The hope is that people who are interested in knowing their farmers and buying fresh wholesome food directly, will care enough to not spread sickness to those farmers and each other.
Many of us are wondering what fall will bring. But this summer farm markets in northern Wisconsin are providing fresh wholesome food straight to consumers.
