The deadline for farmers with base acres eligible for Title I commodity safety-net programs was March 16. Farmers had the opportunity to make a one-time election to enroll base acres on a commodity-by-commodity basis in either Agricultural Risk Coverage-County option or Price Loss Coverage for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 crop years.
If a farmer chooses the Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual option all base acres on the farm, regardless of commodity, are enrolled in it. Farmers will not be able to change the choice of enrollment until 2022. This article reviews the base-acre elections made by farmers for the 2019-2020 crop year compared to 2018 enrolled base acres.
Enrolled base acres detailed
Farmers enrolled a total of 253 million acres in Title I commodity safety-net programs in 2019.
- There are 177 million acres or 70 percent are covered under Price Loss Coverage.
- There are 66.5 million acres or 26 percent enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County.
- There are 9.8 million acres or 4 percent enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual.
Figure 1 displays the breakdown of all U.S. base acres enrolled by each program.
The numbers were then divvied up by major commodity.
- There were 72 million acres of corn enrolled in Price Loss Coverage while 17.7 million acres were put in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County and 5.6 million acres were put into Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual.
- Soybeans led the way in enrollment for Agricultural Risk Coverage-County, with 43 million acres enrolled. Farmers put only 7.6 million acres of soybeans into Price Loss Coverage and 3.3 million acres into Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual.
- Wheat base acres accounted for 59 million Price Loss Coverage acres and 3.7 million acres of Agricultural Risk Coverage-County enrollments, but only about 661,000 acres of wheat were put into Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual.
- Of seed-cotton base acres, 12.8 million acres were enrolled in Price Loss Coverage, with small portions put into Agricultural Risk Coverage-County and Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual.
- Grain-sorghum acres had 8.1 million acres put into Price Loss Coverage. Barley acres had 5.1 million acres put into Price Loss Coverage. Small portions of each were put into Agricultural Risk Coverage-County – 515,000 acres of grain-sorghum and 300,000 acres of barley.
- Almost all peanut and long-grain-rice acres were put into Price Loss Coverage.
Figure 2 shows program enrollment by acres for select commodities.
Choice by commodity detailed
Price Loss Coverage proved to be the program of choice for commodities in 2019. Price Loss Coverage program payments are made on 85 percent of the farm’s base acres multiplied by the farm’s Price Loss Coverage program yield. The Price Loss Coverage program delivers a payment when the price of a commodity decreases to less than a specific price floor.
For corn a dramatic shift occurred as producers moved from selecting Agricultural Risk Coverage-County coverage during the 2014 farm bill to selecting Price Loss Coverage during the most recent registration. Corn producers put 76 percent of the base acres into Price Loss Coverage, compared to only 7 percent in Price Loss Coverage during 2018. The effective reference price of corn is $3.70. If the market-year average price of corn decreases to less than $3.70, the Price Loss Coverage payment rate is triggered. The base acres of corn enrolled in Price Loss Coverage will receive a program payment of the difference per bushel. With an enrollment of 93 percent or more of total base acres, Price Loss Coverage was also the program of choice for farmers growing wheat, seed cotton, grain sorghum, barley, long-grain rice and peanuts. Figure 3 displays the percent of base acres enrolled in Price Loss Coverage during the 2018 and 2019 program years.
Agriculture Risk Coverage enrollment limited
Agriculture Risk Coverage is an income-support program that triggers a payment when actual county-level crop revenue decreases to less than 86 percent of the benchmark revenue. It’s based on the five-year Olympic moving average of county yields and the marketing-year average price. Agricultural Risk Coverage-County program payments are capped at 10 percent of the Agricultural Risk Coverage-County benchmark revenue and are paid on 85 percent of a farm’s base acres for each covered commodity. For Agricultural Risk Coverage-County, soybean base acres were the only commodity for which a majority of the base acres were enrolled in the program.
- Of the total 2019 soybean base acres, 80 percent was enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County.
- Corn had the next-biggest number, with 19 percent of base acres selecting Agricultural Risk Coverage-County in 2019.
- About 6 percent each of wheat, grain-sorghum and barley base acres was enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County.
- About 1 percent of cotton-seed base acres was enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County.
- Less than 1 percent of base acres for peanuts and long-grain rice was enrolled.
Figure 4 shows the percent of base acres enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County during the 2018 and 2019 program years.
The Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual operates similarly to Agricultural Risk Coverage-County, but applies only to 65 percent of the base acres enrolled. Enrollment is not on a commodity-by-commodity basis. Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual is a whole-farm program that groups all covered commodity base acres together and utilizes the individual farm’s yields. An Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual payment is triggered when the actual crop revenue for all covered commodities planted on the farm is less than 86 percent of the benchmark revenue. It’s capped at 10 percent of the individual-weighted benchmark revenue.
- Corn and soybean base acres led 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual enrollment with 6 percent of each commodity’s total base acres.
- About 1 percent of wheat base acres and 1 percent of grain-sorghum acres were enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-Individual for 2019.
- The other select commodities had less than 1 percent of total base acres entered in the whole-farm-style safety-net program.
Figure 5 shows the percent of base acres enrolled in Agricultural Risk Coverage-County during the 2018 and 2019 program years.
Summary
The Title I Price Loss Coverage safety-net program was the program of choice for farmers in the 2019-2020 program year. Because farmers can’t change the election until 2022, it will also be the program farmers are enrolled in for the 2020-2021 marketing year. Before mid-March expectations for the marketing-year average price were mixed. Farmers were looking at the possibility of increased demand with finalized trade deals, and analysts were predicting a year of record production for many crop supplies.
Many of the expectations impacting prices have changed as a result of the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. As the coronavirus sends crop and livestock prices into a tailspin, time will tell whether or not program decisions provide farmers the necessary safety net needed to carry them into the next year.
