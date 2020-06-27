STURGEON BAY, Wis. – Brey Cycle Farm, a 600-cow dairy farm near Sturgeon Bay, was slated this spring to be on the University of Wisconsin-Madison's 2020 Wisconsin Idea Seminar tour. Due to the COVID-19 crisis the tour has been postponed until 2021. The Brey farm will still be on next year’s tour but for now seminar organizers asked Lauren Brey to discuss how the family farm is continuing to play a role in the dairy-supply chain amidst a time of uncertainty.
Brey and her husband, Jacob Brey, farm alongside his brother, Tony Brey, and sister-in-law, Moriah Brey. All four graduated from the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Lauren Brey earned her bachelor’s degree in food science and life sciences communication. The Brey brothers both earned degrees in dairy science, and Moriah Brey earned her degree in life sciences communication. The following question-and-answer article was originally published as part of the Wisconsin Idea Seminar's "Dispatches from Our Own Wisconsin" series.
In what ways has COVID-19 revealed the needs of your community?
Brey: The pandemic has had devastating effects on the entire globe and in some ways every business, community and individual. In the dairy industry it has caused a decline in future milk prices. Because milk is a fresh product buyers aren’t interested in taking risk amid the uncertainty we’re seeing.
We’ve seen challenges in the supply chain, with a decrease in foodservice demand due to restaurants closing, schools not in session – a huge market for fluid milk – and a sharp increase in demand at the retail level. That has forced milk processors to try and change their production. That isn’t easy to do on short notice. It’s also challenged the supply chain in regard to transportation of products. We’re grateful for everyone in the food-supply chain who continue to work to take food from the farm to the processor to the store shelves.
COVID-19 has revealed how important people are to each other. It seems as if people are overwhelmed or are lonely, and sometimes are both. The generations that typically work together to make families and communities stronger aren’t currently connected in a physical way. There’s a real need for human connection.
People want food from a place they trust. People are hungry and seem to be supporting each other more. We’re proud to care for our animals, which produce high-quality, nutritious milk that’s made into cheese at local cheese plants. That’s part of a supply chain that starts locally and supports our communities. But it reaches far beyond our borders as a finished product for many to enjoy.
How have you adapted your daily operations in response to COVID-19?
Brey: Despite the pandemic cows continue to produce milk and need to be cared for 24-7. That means we must continue to run our farm as close to normal as possible. We’re grateful for our awesome employees who have been healthy and continue to help us care for our animals. We’ve reduced the number of meetings and visitors to the farm as much as possible. And we’ve increased sanitation measures. But in general we’re operating as close to business as usual.
Have you seen your community come together in response to COVID-19?
Brey: Door County is a small, tight-knit community and there are many small businesses like ours that are facing uncertainty. Through this we’ve seen our community help each other. One way we’ve tried to do our part to support others is by ordering takeout from local restaurants for our employees. We want to thank and support businesses that have had to adjust operations. The humanity that has come out of the pandemic is amazing to see. We’re trying to be a small part of that now and are working on plans to have an even bigger impact in the future.
How has COVID-19 strengthened your relationships with others?
Brey: Our farm has always been a relationship-driven business. We trust in our advisers, vendors and others to help us make thoughtful decisions. Our employees, suppliers, service providers and fellow farmers are all part of our team to help us succeed. Our farm’s “why” is to learn and adapt so that all may have a good-quality life. It’s important for us to take care of and respect others. The current situation hasn’t changed much about our relationships, but it has reminded us of the importance of doing business the way we do.
Do you have any advice on keeping spirits up during times like these?
Brey: Look for good stories and try to help others. A simple gift to the food pantry, a card or call to someone lonely can mean so much. It doesn’t have to be much to make you feel like you’re contributing to helping someone else through this. There is awesome technology available to help make some of this happen without leaving home.
The Wisconsin Idea Seminar tour immerses UW-Madison faculty, academic staff and administrators in the educational, industrial, social and political realities of Wisconsin. Brey Cycle Farm was selected to highlight how agricultural operations are committed to the health of their animals and the environment. Visit wiseminar.wisc.edu and search for "Dispatches from our own Wisconsin" for more information.