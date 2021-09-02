Farm safety, health in spotlight

The third week of September – Sept. 19-25 – is recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Agri-View will during the month of September feature several health and safety resources. One such resource is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources article about all-terrain and utility-terrain safety.
Think smart before driving
Operators of all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles should think smart before driving. When enjoying off-road rides and adventures, wear a helmet and seat belt, monitor speed, and use caution on hills and uneven terrain; it could save one's life.
So far in 2021 there have been 26 fatalities related to all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle crashes. Most crash victims weren't wearing seat belts or helmets.
“It's important to use caution and wear protective gear," said Lt. Martin Stone, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "Rollover crashes have caused about half of the all-terrain and utility-terrain fatalities in Wisconsin in 2021. Monitoring speed and using caution on rough terrain is critical; some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for the vehicles.”
Ride safely.
- Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during a ride.
- Wear a seat belt and a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-approved helmet.
- In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
- Keep speed in check for terrain, visibility conditions and one’s experience.
- Remember some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles. Be careful while traversing hills or uneven terrain.
- Know before you go. Review all applications laws.
The DNR recommends taking an online safety course. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for a list of approved safety-education classes.
All-terrain and utility-terrain operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an all-terrain vehicle – and at least 16 years old for a utility-terrain vehicle – must complete an all-terrain vehicle-safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin. The exception is on private property owned by the operator's immediate family.
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law-enforcement officials. The operator must submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "ATV" and dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation for more information.