Farm-scale composting win-win

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Jeff Endres can think of lots of reasons for composting manure. He farms with his brothers, Steve and Randy Endres, in the Yahara Watershed surrounding Madison, Wisconsin. The three have been composting for seven years using raw material from their 500 registered cows and 400 heifers. The compost is used on their 1,100 acres of crops.
Endres gave a workshop presentation at the annual MOSES conference – the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service. He listed in detail the benefits of composting.
- Carbon and nitrogen are combined.
- Organic matter is decayed to a simpler form.
- Raw material shrinks in volume.
- Nutrients are concentrated.
- Pathogens are killed.
- Carbon in the bedding breaks down, making it more available to crops.
Composting also breaks down phosphorous, stabilizing the phosphorous so it binds to the compost; that prevents it from running off fields. If that’s not enough, it leaves a wider time window for application – lessening the risk to groundwater. It also preserves nitrogen for use by crops. If not composted 70 percent of nitrogen leaches; the plant can only use 30 percent of what’s left.
Endres started his composting experiments in 2014 when a neighboring swine farmer was looking for a way to dispose of carcasses resulting from Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus. Endres provided bedding for composting. He said he was impressed by how fast everything decomposed, with no smell or flies. The next year he received a Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant for composting his farm’s bedding pack during the summer months. From there it was a heifer barn and composting shed, followed by a home-built compost turner. This past year he began to use the neighbor’s methane digester as part of the overall system.
Each step of the way he kept careful records and did some serious number-crunching to learn what was happening in the piles – and whether it was economically feasible. Building a shed, turning the pile and spreading on the field costs the farm $12.24 per ton, almost three times what it costs to haul raw manure. The benefit is $41.79 per ton worth of nutrients that are readily available for plants to use and flexibility for the timing of spreading. He’s also able to spread on fields with slope, and can travel further with the loads. It can be spread directly on alfalfa. Spinners on the spreader can throw an 80-foot swath of compost. Pathogens are reduced; Endres credits good management as well as composting for stopping the spread of Johne’s in his herd.
Endres uses both headland stacking and a 60-foot by 220-foot compost shed. After building a windrow, the compost is allowed to sit for one week as temperatures increase. From then on it’s turned weekly. When it reaches 135 degrees, it’s turned five times in two weeks to maintain that temperature.
“I fall under the rule of thumb that making compost is like making silage,” he said. “If it’s too wet it doesn’t work well in the ration. And if it’s too dry it doesn’t work well in the ration. So if you can keep it somewhere between 55 percent and 63 percent moisture, you’ve got a really good working range.”
At that point it has a nice texture, he said, along with an earthy smell and small particles. Although it’s not as finished as it would be for bagging and retail sales, the process is finished enough for spreading on fields – where it continues to decompose.
“We really got to know the benefits and the values of those things so we can justify making the change,” Endres said. “The things that lead to better soil health, and better utilization of nitrogen and nutrients within the compost – all those things are a win-win. You win for the environment and you win for the farmer’s bottom line. Those are easy to adopt and adapt.”
Visit mosesorganic.org for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.