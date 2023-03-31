RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course is making a return this fall. The traditional residential program will begin in October at the UW-River Falls campus, said Steve Kelm, chairman of the UW-Animal and Food Science Department in River Falls.
“People are happy it’s returning as a residential, for-credit program,” he said of the short course, which began in 1885 on the UW-Madison campus.
The long-time program was held in Madison until fall 2022, when the decision was made to change it from an on-campus residential experience to a non-residential program involving both in-person and virtual training. The lack of adequate on-campus housing was cited as one of the reasons for the decision. That decision led to an outcry from many in Wisconsin’s agricultural sectors. Representatives from agricultural organizations and short-course alumni voiced their concerns during a Zoom meeting hosted in April 2022 by the UW-Farm and Industry Short Course.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin then held several meetings about ways to re-establish the program.
John Haag, secretary of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, said even though UW-Madison could no longer provide on-campus housing, his organization and other industry representatives thought a residential program should remain.
“The ability to live with and network with other students whether they’re in short course or not is huge,” he said.
Haag himself attended the short-course program from 1982 to 1983. His son, Josh Haag, attended the program from 2004 to 2005.
After the decision to discontinue the program, Kelm began talking with alumni of both the short course and UW-River Falls. They suggested UW-River Falls as a good place to host the residential program, he said. He also discussed ideas for educational offerings and student housing with Doug Reinemann, the associate dean for UW-Division of Extension and outreach specialist for the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison; and Jennifer Blazek, director of the Farm and Industry Short Course in Madison.
Since those discussions, leaders at UW-River Falls determined they could host a credit-bearing short course, including the residential program. They announced March 7 that the UW-Farm and Industry Short Course would return; it will be held from Oct. 30, 2023, through March 15, 2024.
The inaugural class will be limited to a cohort of 24 students.
“We want to walk before we run before planning the next program,” Kelm said.
A special tuition and housing rate will be offered to students in the inaugural class. An admission process is being discussed and will open in the near future, he said.
“We’ll place individuals on a waiting list if we exceed the 24 students within the first cohort,” he said.
Short-course students will have the opportunity to take courses for one or two years. The first year will focus on fundamental aspects of dairy-farm operations, with a heavy emphasis on managing the animal. The second year will continue to focus on animal management, with additional emphasis on managing whole-farm operations.
Students will be eligible to earn 20-24 transferable credits in the first year. Those credits may be applied to a degree program at UW-River Falls or elsewhere. The inaugural year will be focused on dairy but ensuing years could feature more offerings in the area of crops and livestock, Kelm said.
Short-course students will share a dormitory with other students at the university; the dorm is located near the building where animal- and food-science classes are held.
Classes will be taught by UW-River Falls faculty during the first semester – an eight-week period. During the winter term – commonly known as J-Term – programming is envisioned as a collaborative effort between UW-River Falls, UW-Madison and UW-Platteville to expose participants to unique characteristics of each campus. Students would then return to UW-River Falls through March 15.
Dean Olson, interim dean of the UW-College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at River Falls, said, “While at UW-River Falls, short-course participants will benefit from our partnership with UW-Platteville and UW-Madison. (The participants) will find mentors, develop networks and create friendships on campus that will serve them their entire careers.”
The collaboration between the three universities builds off the momentum of the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub, Kelm said.
Charles Steiner, interim dean of the UW-Platteville College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture, said, “Short-course students will benefit from unique features of each campus during the full program, such as the automatic milking systems in use at the Platteville campus.”
UW-Madison plans to develop additional courses for students interested in professional development and skill-building in specific areas of agricultural production, food processing and distribution, and natural-resource management. The courses may include organic agriculture, agricultural-business management and conservation planning.
In addition UW-Madison will offer training programs with digital badges. They’ll certify mastery of certain skills and content aimed at helping specific agricultural sectors learn about new technologies and management practices.
Kelm will serve as director of the Farm and Industry Short Course.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I like working with students who want to learn practical things. The joy I get from my job is developing relationships with students and continuing conversations with them after they graduate.”
More information on the application process will be available at a later date.
Visit uwrf.edu/academics/fisc for more information.
