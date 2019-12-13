EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Huntsinger Farms, a grower and processor of horseradish and the parent company of Silver Spring Foods, has won a $28,902.60 Focus on Energy grant to subsidize a new solar-power installation on its Eau Claire farm. Carlson Electric of Hudson, Wisconsin, will install the solar farm in spring 2020.
The Huntsinger Farm solar project will be one of the first farm-solar installations in Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, less than 2 percent of energy in Wisconsin is currently generated by solar power. BMO Harris Bank will provide further financing for the project.
An estimated 40,000 attendees at 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be able to tour the new solar field at Huntsinger Farm, the host farm for the event to be held July 21-23. Visit www.wifarmtechnologydays.com for more information.
The 288 solar panels that comprise the Huntsinger Farms solar field are made in North America. They are the same type of solar modules that are mounted on the roof of the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C. The Solar Electric System operates at 100 kW AC and will generate about 144,000 Kilowatt Hours per year for Huntsinger. That’s the maximum power generation allowed by Xcel Energy’s standard net-metering policy. The solar field will generate power year-round.
Carlson Electric has extensive experience implementing solar-energy solutions of all sizes throughout Wisconsin and beyond, including assisting those who wish to build their own solar farm. The business is focused on helping agricultural, commercial and residential customers to design, finance and implement renewable-energy options.
Huntsinger Farms Inc. and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods are family-owned and -operated since 1929. The company processes, packages and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other food products to retail, food-service, private label and industrial customers. Visit www.silverspringfoods.com and www.huntsingerfarms.com for more information.