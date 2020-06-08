MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life gave them the COVID-19 pandemic Marie and Matt Raboin, owners of Brix Cider of Mount Horeb, reinvented their cidery and café into a regional food hub with food-delivery service.
“We celebrated Brix Cider’s first anniversary Jan. 31 and were one of the first restaurants in Dane County to close due to COVID-19,” said Marie Raboin.
That was March 14 before Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued the state’s stay-at-home order. Until then the Raboins had successfully navigated their first year in business, building a strong reputation of commitment to community, quality ciders and local food.
Sure numbers and data should play an important role in running one’s business. But true entrepreneurs such as the Raboins also learn to listen to their heart and intuition.
“I remember that last day the café was open – Friday, March 13 – feeling things were weird and wrong,” she said. “Crowded places like ours would be high risk. We didn’t want to be a potential new story of outbreak.”
The Raboins decided to close after business that night. That meant canceling a popular band scheduled to play the next day – a band that was expected to draw crowds and profitable cider sales.
“We couldn't in good conscience stay open Saturday night when it would be standing-room only,” she said.
She recalls going to bed the night she and her husband decided to close, thinking that could be the last time they might make any money for a long time or maybe forever.
But sometimes a good night’s sleep and a fresh start the next day can fuel new perspectives. The Raboins and their two young kids spent the following day hiking at a state park, taking some time to rethink things. Amidst the crisp spring air they formulated a plan to reboot Brix as a regional food hub, offering weekly food delivery and pick-up. By the next day they had the online store running and took their first box orders that week.
“It was a natural pivot given our existing relationships with area farmers and having worked in the local food system for years,” she said.
The Raboins already were purchasing from more than 20 farms, which provided a supplier base for the online store.
The Brix online store focuses on essentials that area folks would need during the stay-at-home order. From staples such as meat and bread, customers can order what they want with a minimum order of $30. Produce and staples are supplemented via Co-op Partners Warehouse, which brings storage crops such as parsnips and radishes from Tipi Produce and milk and butter from Organic Valley.
Sales of Brix products comprise about 10 percent to 15 percent of total online orders – with bottled cider and frozen cookie dough for customers to bake at home. When a business quickly reinvents itself other elements of the enterprise need to rapidly evolve as well. Brix’s profit margins historically have come from on-tap sales at the cidery. To accommodate delivery Brix can sell only bottles, which adds to production costs.
The ordering system works on a weekly calendar with customers making purchases by noon every Tuesday. The Raboins then place orders with their farmers and vendors. They receive items on Wednesday and pack boxes and deliver on Thursday. About half the customers arrive "curbside Brix" with contact-less pick-up. The other half receive free delivery within a 10-mile radius of Mount Horeb.
“We quickly learned efficiencies in packing boxes; that was all new territory for us at first,” Raboin said “The first week we had 35 orders and it took us 14 hours to pack them. Now we’re averaging 160 weekly orders and it takes us eight hours.”
Committed to community
The driving force behind the online store comes from the Raboins’ dedication to their employees, farmer-suppliers and community. The labor required for the delivery model enabled the Raboins to retain employees who wanted to keep working during the pandemic. They also are committed to support their farmer suppliers, many of whom are close friends. With most of their farmers already losing business via other restaurant closures, the online sales could help.
“Before 'everything COVID' happened, restaurants represented about 90 percent of our meat sales,” said Chloe Dolan. She and her husband, Michael Dolan, run Seven Seeds Farm in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The seventh-generation farm produces organic grass-fed beef, pork and chicken.
“At that time we didn’t have a way to let everyone in the area know we had these products and that they were accessible,” she said. “Brix has bridged that gap for us. We’re able to reach new customers through the visibility the Raboins have developed with their restaurant.”
Brix’s commitment to farmers started before the current COVID crisis. The Raboins would approach farmers and buy what they had a lot of – what they were struggling to sell.
“Many chefs will say ‘I want 10 animals' worth of bacon’ and nothing else,” Dolan said. “Brix came to us and said, ‘What do you need us to sell?’ It takes special people to recognize what a farmer needs and also to care enough to follow through even when it’s the harder thing to do.”
Business reinvention also enables the Raboins to continue in new ways to support their community.
“Brix grew to be a community gathering place – somewhere for people to go to be together,” Marie Raboin said. “If we would have shut down, there would be a real gap and folks would had nowhere to go.”
The food hub is a different business than the café, but the deliveries still enable people to feel connected to each other and their farmers.
“It’s more important than ever to support our local businesses, especially independent restaurants, farmers and dairies that don’t have big corporate bank accounts to fall back on,” said Grace McLaughlin, a new online-ordering customer. “Buying through Brix helps us strengthen our local food web, reduce pollution and make sure our small businesses survive. We've run out of our own homegrown organic onions, potatoes and carrots so it’s great to be able to replenish our stocks without the need to visit a large grocery store miles away where much of the produce is shipped from hundreds or thousands of miles away.”
Even with all of the good intentions, the economic side of such a community food-delivery service remains challenging.
“If we were to have shut down the entire operation we would end up in the same financial place we are now,” Marie Raboin said. “The bottom line is that most customers still don’t want to pay a truly fair price for food. I can mark things up only so much. I can see why food hubs fail.”
But fairly paying farmers remains her priority, even if it means hurting her own bottom line, she said.
Looking to the future and the eventual reopening of the cidery and café, Raboin plans to survey customers to assess interest in continuing community food delivery as a secondary income source. In the meantime a voluntary portal for tips and donations when folks make their online orders significantly aids cash flow.
Amidst the uncertainty the Raboins still prioritize fun with a twist of creative marketing as they support fellow farmers. Their latest brew bears the name “QuaranTEAn,” uniquely brewed with Dream Tea from Sacred Blossom Farm of Mondovi, Wisconsin.
