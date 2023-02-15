Case IH is honoring the 100-year anniversary of the Farmall tractor. The first Farmall model was introduced in 1923 as an all-purpose tractor.
"In 1923, we set out to design a tractor that could replace horses and today our Farmall still serves as the workhorse on farms across the globe,” said Scott Harris, global brand president of Case IH. “Generation after generation Farmall has been a symbol of modern farming. We’re excited to bring these stories to life over the course of 2023.”
During the celebration the company will be giving away a brand-new Farmall 75C tractor to one lucky person who shares their passion and story about how Farmall has helped shape their farm through the years or how it’s become part of the family. The winner will be announced at the National FFA Convention Nov. 1.
Farmall has hit several milestones.
• 1923 – International Harvester engineer Bert Benjamin designed the first Farmall prototype
• 1931 – The F series was designed for farmers with larger acreages
• 1939 – Second-generation Farmall was designed by Raymond Loewy
• 1941 – Farmall introduced the world’s first diesel row-crop tractor
• 1947 – The 1 millionth Farmall rolled off the line
• 1958 – The most popular tractor in the United States, the Farmall 560 was introduced
• 1965 – Farmall was the first two-wheel drive row-crop tractor to exceed 100 horsepower
• 1974 – Case IH sold its 5 millionth Farmall
• 2003 – Case IH expanded the lineup of products spanning from 31 horsepower to 105 horsepower
There are currently more than 30 models of Farmall tractors available to farmers. Visit Farmall100.com for more information.