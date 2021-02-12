Farmer input critical re climate crisis

OPINION President Joe Biden has signed an executive order calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to collect input from farmers and ranchers regarding climate-related federal programs. The American Farm Bureau Federation appreciates that Mr. Biden has committed to seek input from America’s farmers and ranchers as the administration works on new climate solutions. It’s crucial that as new strategies are implemented our leaders listen to the people who will be affected the most. While the president has invited us to the table, we’d like to invite him to the table we’ve already set through the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. Co-chaired by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance has outlined more than 40 recommendations to guide the development of federal climate policy. We stand ready to work with the administration on science-based, voluntary and market-driven programs. American agriculture already leads the world in climate-smart practices, but we are always looking for new ways to improve. We must ensure a healthy environment while creating income and job opportunities for rural America.
The executive order outlines broad goals without details of how they will be achieved. The American Farm Bureau Federation will be closely monitoring federal implementation efforts to ensure all proposed policies and programs are responsible and fair-minded – and enable farmers, ranchers and rural America to thrive.
Visit www.agclimatealliance.com for more information.
Zippy Duvall is president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Visit www.fb.org for more information.