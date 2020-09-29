OPINION The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 along with the Wisconsin Farmers Union are jointly calling on federal, state and local governments to take stronger steps to better protect from adverse impacts of COVID-19 the health, safety and livelihoods of the farmers and workers who put food on our tables. The groups also call for new economic-development strategies that empower workers to bargain collectively for better wages and safer worker conditions, and that empower farmers to receive a fairer share of the food dollar.
John Eiden, president of UFCW Local 1473, said, “Empowering farmers to get a fair price, and workers to get a fair wage, is a trickle-up economic strategy. It’s based on the sound premise that Wisconsin’s farmers and workers are more likely to spend that extra money with local businesses than are the out-of-state agribusiness conglomerates whose business model is based on paying farmers and workers as little as they can to provide ever-higher returns to their shareholders. Our strategy will make Main Street the priority over Wall Street.”
Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union president, said, “The pandemic has shown with brutal clarity that the meat supply chain works to benefit a handful of multinational corporations, while workers and family farmers are treated as expendable. Government at every level has a role to play in restoring this balance of power that has shifted too far in favor of the agribusiness monopolies. The straightforward policies we advocate can begin to accomplish that today.”
The farmer-labor alliance of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the UFCW is calling for immediate interventions to protect workers from harm due to COVID-19 and to insulate family farmers from economic loss.
- Increase worker testing at meatpacking plants.
- Prioritize access to personal protective equipment for all meatpacking workers.
- Halt line-speed waivers.
- Mandate social distancing inside meatpacking plants.
- Isolate workers with symptoms or who test positive for COVID-19.
- Prioritize relief payments to small and medium-sized farms.
- Don’t accelerate the problem of oversupply and consolidation.
The groups are also demanding the following actions be taken to repair structural weaknesses in our economy that have now been exposed by the COVID pandemic.
- Strengthen worker right to freedom of association.
- Organize a union and bargain collectively for better wages and safer working conditions for workers.
The groups also call for fairer prices and markets for farmers through stronger antitrust enforcement, reinstatement of Country of Origin Labeling and dairy supply management.
Visit ufcw1473.org and wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.