GREENLEAF, Wis. – “Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” – Bernard Baruch, a successful 1900s financier.
That describes Jeremy Natzke, a finalist in the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program and owner of Wayside Dairy Farm near Greenleaf.
“Jeremy genuinely listens to learn,” Brian Forrest said. “He’s one of the best listeners I know. His farm is progressive and showcases what a quality farm should look like.”
Forrest is a co-owner of Maple Ridge Dairy near Stratford, Wisconsin. He and Natzke participate in a farmer-peer group that has been meeting since 2012. The men also served together from 2015 to 2017 on the board of directors of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. Natzke also is involved with the Dairy Business Association and the American Dairy Coalition.
“Jeremy constantly looks for ways to improve his farm while openly sharing his ideas and experiences with other dairy farmers,” Forrest said. “When we’re considering a new project for increased cow comfort or feed efficiency, for example, we’ll travel to each other’s farms and learn from each other before any construction.”
That means driving for more than two hours to reach the other farm, he said.
Natzke began farming full-time in 2001 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course. He farms with his father, Dan Natzke, as well as cousin Paul Natzke and sister, Jenna Nonemacher. With the help of 32 employees they milk 1,900 cows and manage a total herd of 3,650 animals. They farm more than 3,000 acres – raising alfalfa, corn, soybeans and wheat as well as triticale as a cover crop.
A fifth-generation farmer, Natzke attributes his family’s farming success to hard work and a business focus. That business focus became even keener in 2009.
“That was a difficult year,” he said. “We learned a lot about tracking our monthly budgets and making adjustments as needed. We learned a lot about how to survive in a poor economy and move forward.”
Dairy farming is hard work, but he said he likes managing employees, taking care of cattle and handling daily challenges.
“I like the challenges of information management and how quickly one can react to it,” he said.
He uses that information to understand issues needing to be managed immediately. He consults with advisers such as Dr. Kelly Peters, veterinarian, of CountrySide Veterinary Services of Appleton, Wisconsin. Peters visits the farm every other week; he works with Natzke to establish animal-health protocols.
“Jeremy has a great ability to listen and learn,” Peters said. “He takes suggestions offered to him and that’s one of the reasons the farm’s management team has been so successful.”
At the same time Natzke carefully weighs those suggestions. Peters said he doesn’t just agree with everything.
He said he admires how Natzke works to balance his personal and work life.
“He makes time for his family, extended family and community,” Peters said.
Natzke and his wife, Heather Natzke, have three daughters – Cora, 9, Cait, 7, and Caylee, 4. He coaches sports teams and also is an elder at Zion Lutheran Church of Wayside. And he’s recently been working on a personal goal.
“About seven months ago I started working on a weight-loss journey and have lost 35 pounds,” Jeremy Natzke said. “I’m living healthier.”
He shares advice with other young farmers.
“It’s a tough business,” he said. “But if you surround yourself with good owners, employees and consultant team members you can take your business to the next level. Stick with it, work hard and work with others.”
Visit wi-oyf.org for more information.