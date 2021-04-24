Farmer plans value-added marketing

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
Brittney Muenster, a member of the Outagamie County Farm Bureau, has been in the process of transitioning from serving as a full-time insurance agent specializing in farm and agricultural business insurance to becoming a partner in her family’s dairy farm. By the end of 2021 she plans to return full-time to the farm near Seymour, Wisconsin.
“Potentially I plan to purchase the farm from my parents,” she said. “I would be the fifth generation of the family to farm on the property.”
When and why did you begin farming?
Muenster: I was raised on my family’s farm. I’ve always worked there, officially purchasing my own dairy herd of 30 Registered Holsteins in 2015. I began farming because I’ve always felt a strong connection to the land and animals. I enjoy being outside and living an active lifestyle in addition to the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. Farming has just always fit for me.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Muenster: We have a 100-cow dairy farm plus farm 300 acres where we grow corn and hay for feed. We’re also diversifying by selling beef directly to consumers.
Does your family help with the farm?
Muenster: I farm with my parents – Ben and Karen Muenster – who help with regular chores, as well as my brothers, Dustin Muenster and Dylan Muenster. They both work full-time off the farm but help manage our herd. My boyfriend, Matt Van Wychen, helps us manage our crops. He also operates his own cash-cropping and trucking business.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Muenster: There are so many Facebook groups geared toward women in agriculture; they help us connect with others. The U.S. Department of Agriculture website has a section specifically for women in agriculture and opportunities for them.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Muenster: Laura Daniels -- she’s a fellow Farm Bureau member and also founder of the Dairy Girl Network, an organization specifically for women in the dairy industry. I met her while we were chaperoning dairy youth at the Wisconsin State Fair. Talking with her helped me realize how important it is to branch out and not be afraid to share our stories with others. Laura has helped so many women in agriculture connect with each other, giving us a voice we may not have had. Through the years I’ve been inspired by her passion and courage to keep pursuing what she believes in.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Muenster: I joined the Outagamie County Farm Bureau seven years ago to meet new friends with common interests as well as to make connections in the agriculture industry.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Muenster: I took a leadership position in 2020 on the Farm Bureau's Promotion and Education Committee because one of my passions is promoting the agriculture industry. I can meet people and make connections I wouldn’t have been able to on my own.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Muenster: The Farm Bureau has helped me develop professional skills in addition to making connections with other farmers. I’ve gained opportunities to meet with government officials and others who need to be reminded of agriculture's importance. If we didn’t continually have the chances to express our concerns and ideas we would lose our voice.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Muenster: People should know how much the Farm Bureau does for the agricultural community – even for those who aren’t members. Most farmers have a full plate these days. It’s difficult to keep pace with ever-changing laws, regulations and programs. The Farm Bureau is inclusive of all types of agriculture; there’s something for everyone.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmer’s face?
Muenster: The biggest hurdle I see today’s farmers facing is keeping pace with the speed of changing markets and adjusting fast enough while remaining profitable at the same time. Farmers are resilient but keeping pace with marketing and purchasing trends can become exhausting. I don’t see that as negative; it’s just another challenge.
Farmers capturing their local markets is a good thing. By showing our value to our communities we can regain control we’ve lost concerning the pricing of our products. We also can be a direct line of communication with consumers, a concept continuing to gain value in our industry.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Muenster: In the next 20 years I hope to see our farm transition from the commodity market to a more local value-added market. I want to continue to evolve in our community and build direct relationships with consumers by offering a variety of products we produce ourselves.
Visit wfbf.com/about/counties/outagamie for more information.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
