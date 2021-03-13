Farmer practices law plus pig production

Editor’s note: The following article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Sarah Korte and her husband, Nick Korte, raise Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs, pastured poultry and beef near Chaseburg, Wisconsin. When she isn’t farming she helps other farmers with transition planning. An attorney licensed to practice law in Wisconsin and Minnesota, she also helps entrepreneurs form new businesses.
When and why did you begin farming:
Sarah Korte: I was born a farmer, but was born in the city. Thankfully my parents bought a farm when I was 7. We began milking cows when I was 10. I was raised on that organic dairy farm and loved it. It’s difficult to make a living farming so I went to law school in the Twin Cities. My husband and I bought our own farm in 2017 and moved to the country as soon as we could.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Korte: We raise mostly Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs, pastured poultry and beef. We also have been planting fruit trees and nut trees in hopes of doing permaculture someday. We specialize as a farrowing operation so our main business is selling piglets to other farmers. We also raise a lot of our food and do our own butchering.
Does your family help with the farm?
Korte: Nick and I are equally involved in the farm. Nick didn’t have a farming background, but he works in information technology and grew up doing construction so he has invaluable construction and engineering skills. I knew nothing about pigs so it was nice for us to both approach an animal as complete beginners. You learn things the hard way, but you also don’t have any bad habits.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Korte: I admire the faithful kind of farmers who have always contributed to their communities – farmers such as Kevin Mahalko from Chippewa County, Wisconsin. He’s been very involved in GrassWorks. I also admire all our wonderful neighbors.
When and why did you join the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Korte: I had been involved in the Wisconsin Farmers Union in high school. I rejoined as soon as I moved back to the country. I knew it was the best way to make ties with the farming community. We need neighbors more than ever.
What do you think are the biggest challenges today’s farmers face?
Korte: The biggest challenge farmers face is the consolidation of agriculture and the resulting inability to access markets.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Korte: Twenty years from now I hope our farm feeds our family completely and has the abundance to feed others. I hope our bare steep hills are covered and protected by trees. I hope we see bobolinks and Henslow’s Sparrows. I hope 20 years from now we have more farmers and more small artisan-butchering facilities.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.