The Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni group wants farmers to take a night off to forget about their worries and have a few laughs.
The organization is planning a comedy night with Tim the Dairy Farmer. A dairy farmer from Florida whose real name is Tim Moffett, he’s traveled around the United States and Canada performing stand-up comedy shows, according to his website
Kathy Hartmann-Breunig, who is co-chairing the event, said the farming lifestyle is something she can relate to; her husband recently retired from farming. She thought a comedy night would be a great way for farmers to take a night away from stress they might be facing.
“I was just watching him online and I was like, ‘This is what we need,’” she said. “These farmers, men and women alike, need an evening of fun.”
All money raised from the event, she said, will go toward the organization’s “Nominate a Farmer” program, which recognizes farmers for their hard work. Nominated farmers will be invited to a free reception a half hour before the show with food, beverages, gift baskets and socialization.
“We just want to thank them for everything they do,” she said.
Visit www.saukprairieffa.com for forms to nominate a farmer. They must be submitted by Jan. 5. Hard copies of forms can be mailed to 541 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.
Tickets for the show are $20 each; only 350 are available. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at River Arts Inc., 590 Water St., Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin. The show will be held at 7 p.m. Jan 18 at River Arts Theater at Sauk Prairie High School, 105 Ninth St., Sauk Prairie. Visit www.saukprairieffa.com/ffa-alumni or call 608-643-5960 for more information.