Farmer works for balance

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
Katie Roth farms with her husband, TJ Roth, and their partners, John and Luann Shea, near Platteville, Wisconsin. They are dairy farmers, and recently have diversified their farm income by raising crossbred cattle for the beef market. They also raise corn to feed their cows and to sell on the cash-grain market.
When and why did you begin farming?
Katie Roth: I was raised on a family dairy farm – Reichling Homestead – near Darlington, Wisconsin. I was in 7th-grade when I realized my love for agriculture and dairying -- and that I wanted to someday marry a dairy farmer. TJ and I were married in 2016. A year earlier he had formed a partnership – Banner Ridge Farms LLC – with John and LuAnn Shea. We're what I call a blended-family farm. The two families aren't related by blood but our families farm together. The Shea children – Jill Wiederholt and Steve Shea – also farm with us. There are succession plans for the LLC.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Roth: We produce excellent-quality milk from our Holstein cows; it’s nature’s most nutritional product. Dollar for dollar it’s the most economical food choice one can make. We also are raising our first group of crossbred cattle; they’ll soon be ready for market. We started raising the cattle to diversify our farm income. We also farm 1,500 acres; we raise enough corn to feed the cows and to sell for cash grain.
Does your family help with the farm?
Roth: My husband is a farm manager who feeds cows on a daily basis. He also makes managerial decisions with our partner. I focus on the health and wellbeing of our cows while dabbling in employee management and public relations. I work half-time in the UW-College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture at Platteville. I serve as an event coordinator. Our daughter Stella accompanies me every morning to the farm to observe and care for our fresh cows and hospital pen. Stella also enjoys mixing feed with dad and petting the kitties.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Roth: I love reading “Wisconsin Ag Connection” online to stay updated on current events. I also enjoy listening to the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s “Dairy Signal.” And “Agri-View” is a great resource because of its variety of stories. I love collecting new recipes because I’m a foodie.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Roth: Andy and Lyn Buttles of Stone-Front Farm near Lancaster, Wisconsin -- they’re family-oriented and participate in community events. And they work to always improve their cow genetics, employee satisfaction and positive public perception of agriculture.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Roth: I’ve been a member since 2007. Rick Althaus from the Lafayette County Farm Bureau was persistent in asking me to join. I finally said “yes” the third time he asked. It's been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Roth: I’ve never been one to take a backseat if I can learn and grow personally and professionally. I participated in the first Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Institute class. I previously served on the state Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program committee and state Promotion and Education Committee. Serving on the board of the Grant County Farm Bureau enables me to help guide our grassroots organization and take action to benefit agriculture locally.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Roth: The experiences and memories I’ve made are invaluable. I enjoy the networking opportunities and ability to keep learning through a variety of activities. The state annual meeting is one way Farm Bureau helps women members to communicate with other women and to see them raise successful families.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Roth: If you want to be involved that’s great. If not and would still like to join, that’s fine too. I like how Farm Bureau is working for farmers to help them stay in business, build agricultural leaders and represent them in the political arena.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Roth: Consumer perceptions – we have many opportunities yet face challenges and resistance related to helping consumers accurately understand food production.
Market volatility – COVID-19 illuminated market swings. Within six months our milk check varied by $12 per hundredweight. When costs stay the same it’s challenging to manage finances without risk management.
Time management – balancing family life while making time for oneself and having a life off the farm ... and not feeling guilty.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Roth: I would like to see our children become involved on the farm in an area that most interests them. Farming 20 years from now will involve more regulation, more technological advances, and more younger farmers as Baby Boomers retire or slow down.
