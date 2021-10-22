Farmers balance profits, local economy, environment

OSCEOLA, Wis. – About 80 people attended a day-long tour of three farms near Osceola in late August. The farmers who own those farms are protecting local watersheds through agricultural-conservation practices.
Carlson Farms near New Richmond, Wisconsin, has about 2,500 acres of cropland, specializing in seed for cover crops as well as food-grade soybeans for export. Because of the recent drought Carlson Farms was asked by a local company to grow green beans under one of its irrigation pivots.
The Carlsons have long been attentive to issues of erosion and runoff. In addition to rotating fields and using cover crops, they’ve experimented with machinery – both modern and antique – to perform tasks necessary to protect soil and their watershed.
The second farm-tour stop was at Common Harvest Farm near Osceola. It’s one of the oldest community-supported agriculture market gardens in the upper Midwest. There Dan Guenthner and Margaret Penning grow 40 varieties of vegetables for both retail and wholesale markets.
They explained how they run their operation in a packing shed that doubles as a lunch room. Cover crops, strategic use of organic fertilizers, minimal tillage, and beehives managed by Kristy Lynn Allen, proprietor of Beez Kneez LLC, are among the tools they use to keep their soil covered as much as possible.
Lunch was catered by the Watershed Cafe in Osceola. Rita Rasmuson, the café’s owner, closed her store that day and brought her entire staff to participate in the Healthy Farms, Healthy Foods, Healthy Watersheds event. Local food production is healthier and more profitable when one knows and trusts his or her farmers, she said. Money spent locally circulates through a community, making greater economic impact than when it’s outsourced to outside businesses, she said.
The final tour stop was at Crystal Ball Farm, near Osceola. It's still recovering from a devastating fire in 2018. The farm’s Troy DeRosier explained how his family manages their herd and forage to minimize nutrient runoff. He also explained how the family has taken control of finances by running an on-farm creamery. They set the farm’s prices instead of just taking what a lackluster commodity market offers.
The on-farm creamery’s value-added products include A2 milk bottled in reusable glass bottles and a variety of cheese products.
The three farmers stated that their farms are as big as they want them to be. They said they have no intention of expanding because they’re profitable enough to stay at their present size.
The event was organized by the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the Farm Table Foundation, Polk County Land and Water Resources, Wild Rivers Conservancy, and several local farmer-led watershed councils.
Mike Miles is co-founder and operations manager of Anathoth Community Farm near Luck, Wisconsin.