Farmers grow earth resiliency

Several recommendations that emerged from the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change have been incorporated into Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-2023 Executive Budget. And many of those recommendations are expected to help the state’s farmers in their efforts to build resiliency against the costly effects of climate change.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes headed the task force and recently opened a roundtable discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The discussion focused on how farmers have been and are continuing to help mitigate climate change. The executive-budget proposals are intended to build upon and double down on the farming community’s work to be as impactful as possible, he said.
“The science is clear; the climate is changing and will continue to change unless we do something about it,” he said.
The task force showed that a diverse group of people are committed to doing something about it. Thirty-two individuals from various institutions, communities and industry sectors – including the agricultural sector – served on the task force. Doug Rebout, a crop farmer from Janesville, Wisconsin, and Robert Nigh, a dairy farmer from Viroqua, Wisconsin, also were among the task-force members who shared perspectives and experience from the agricultural industry. They also participated in the recent roundtable discussion.
“Any conversation about mitigating climate change must include our agriculture industry,” Barnes said. “And Wisconsin needs agricultural land now more than ever to provide food, fiber and fuel.”
Much of the roundtable discussion focused on producer-led watershed-protection groups.
One of the task force’s recommendations was to continue supporting the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant program. Evers’ budget proposes increasing the amount the ag department may allocate for the grants – from $750,000 per year to $1 million per year.
“(Those member farmers) are in a great position to be experimenters, advocates and messengers for sustainable-agriculture practices,” Barnes said. “Many of them already are.”
Tamas Houlihan, executive director of the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, said, “We’re excited about the producer-led watershed grant program.”
There’s already a producer-led group in central Wisconsin, in the Little Plover River-Wisconsin River watershed. There also have been discussions about forming a producer-led group in the Roche-A-Cri watershed as well as one with the 14-Mile Watershed Alliance, Houlihan said.
A new producer-led group in Rock County recently held a field day. Members of Farmers on the Rock talked about cover-crop planting times, cost-effective practices, equipment and more, Rebout said. The field day at his farm also featured a comparison of runoff from a field planted to cover crops and one not planted to cover crops. The University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms has installed two runoff stations on Rebout’s farm to collect data for comparison.
Rebout said he’s happy with some of the new budget proposals such as increased funding for the producer-led watershed-protection grants.
“Hopefully we’ll see more money to help new groups like ours get going,” he said.
Amy Penterman, president of the Dairy Business Association, said her organization works with watershed groups throughout the state.
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance
Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance
Peninsula Pride Farms
Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers
Western Wisconsin Conservation Council
Yahara Pride Farms
“We’ve been able to collect data and see the successes in those organizations,” she said. “It’s encouraging to see more money in the budget for the groups to continue to grow. This is boots-on-the-ground data we can use.”
Penterman, a dairy farmer from Clark County, Wisconsin, talked about the technical assistance her farm – Dutch Dairy LLC – received from their county conservationist. By undergoing the concentrated-animal-feeding-operation permitting process, the 600-cow farm is implementing practices such as no-till and manure management as well as planting cover crops.
“We see the positive effects on our land,” she said. “We need to challenge our state to get more of us to follow manure-management programs and see the benefits. It’s not a challenge; it’s a good thing. It’s been very positive for our farm.”
Matt Krueger is the executive director of Wisconsin Land + Water. His organization supports the efforts of conservation staff in Wisconsin’s 72 county land-conservation departments as well as 450 land- and water-conservation-committee members who make conservation policies at local levels.
The work of county conservationists is adapting to Mother Nature’s curve balls, he said. The scale of extreme-weather events has increased, citing rainfall of as much as 1 foot in three to four days in the Driftless Area region. That rain damaged five of seven flood-control dams – something that was thought never possible.
Many flood-control structures in the Driftless Area were constructed on private land owned by farmers, Nigh said. His father was instrumental in having them implemented.
“Farmers have always been involved in conservation; they live on the land and see what water does (in terms of erosion),” he said. “I appreciate what’s being done to provide extra dollars for boots on the ground (conservation efforts) and with producer-led-watershed grant money. It’s important we continue this endeavor not only for runoff protection, but also for water infiltration and groundwater recharge to protect well water in the state.”
In 2018 a six-county area in northwestern Wisconsin received federal disaster aid due to severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides. Those events caused $13 million in damages, Krueger said.
County conservationists have managed runoff and erosion relatively well in recent years, he said.
“Now the focus is on how to improve soil’s infiltration capacity to minimize runoff and damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges,” he said.
Evers has proposed providing $3.6 million in fiscal year 2022 and $3.7 million in fiscal year 2023 for grants to counties for county conservation staff to support land- and water-conservation activities. He also has proposed providing $1.8 million each year for grants to counties for additional county-conservation staff.
Krueger said, “We were excited to see the governor’s proposal for increasing county-conservation staff. It’s an investment in resource infrastructure. As we invest in roads and bridges, we have to maintain those things. If we don’t, we suffer consequences down the road.”
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants" for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.