OPINION The current administration has gone to great lengths to suppress climate-change research, weaken key research institutions, and scrub mentions of climate change from government websites and documents. Despite those efforts American farmers already know that the climate crisis is on our doorstep because they’ve been experiencing the negative impacts of it for years. Agriculture is among the hardest-hit sectors by the climate crisis. And yet U.S. farm policy is largely devoid of climate considerations; most climate-change policy proposals insufficiently address agriculture.
As part of our efforts to arm farmers and ranchers with the tools they need to meet the challenges of climate-change mitigation and adaptation head on, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition recently released a policy position paper – “Agriculture and Climate Change: Policy Imperatives and Opportunities to Help Producers Meet the Challenge.” The paper was co-authored by several members of the coalition’s Climate Change Subcommittee. It reviews the latest science on climate change and agriculture. It lays out policy recommendations to advance climate action that will help farmers meet the challenge and be part of the solution.
The paper synthesizes the latest science on climate change to deliver concrete practice and policy recommendations to help farmers and rural communities lead the way on adaptation and mitigation solutions. There is no doubt that agriculture will face future challenges as a result of increasingly extreme fluctuations in average temperatures, rainfall patterns and pest pressures.
The increasing volatility will destabilize crop yields, contribute to livestock and farmworker stress, and increase economic uncertainty for farmers already facing the most challenging farm economy since the 1980s. The disruptions, all of which farmers across the country are already grappling, will have disproportionately heavy impacts on reduced-income communities, farmers and farmworkers of color, and other historically underserved populations. Despite the disproportionate burden those communities bear, they have also historically been at the forefront of climate-change advocacy and engagement – particularly our indigenous communities, farmers and organizers.
Agriculture is impacted by climate-change disruptions, but also contributes to them as a source of direct and indirect greenhouse-gas emissions. While agriculture is a relatively minor direct emitter of carbon dioxide, nitrous-oxide emissions are a bigger problem. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agricultural soil management was the largest source of nitrous-oxide emissions in the United States, accounting for almost 74 percent of total U.S. nitrous-oxide emissions in 2017. Nitrous oxide is also released through fertilizer application and other practices that increase nitrogen availability in the soil. Methane is another greenhouse gas tied to agriculture. It can largely be attributed to the increasing use of liquid-manure storage lagoons found on concentrated animal-feeding operations.
Agriculture also indirectly contributes to climate change as carbon stored in the soil is released. That happens when land is converted from forests, native prairie and other grasslands to annual crop production with tillage and chemical inputs.
A fundamental rethinking of the structure of American agriculture – and the policies that created and sustain our current system – is needed if we hope to effectively address the climate crisis. U.S. agriculture has largely been designed to work with non-renewable fossil fuels, abundant freshwater reserves and a period of relative stability in the climate – all of which are now in question. The next generation of farmers and ranchers will need to switch to smarter agricultural systems.”
Achieving an agricultural system that both adapts to and helps to mitigate climate change requires focusing on systems-based approaches to agricultural practices. While individual practices such as cover cropping or no-till can help keep carbon in the soil, integrated systems of practices based on agroecology have the greatest potential to mitigate agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions to create a productive and resilient agriculture system.
But farmer management decisions aren’t just based on a single factor like greenhouse-gas emissions. Farmers make planting and other production choices based on a complicated web of factors influenced by intergenerational habits and community social norms. Corporate consolidation also factors into the choices that farmers make, primarily by restricting them. Farmers are often confined to using certain seed varieties, chemicals, animal genetics and management practices to meet the requirements of what the industry is selling and buying.
As U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in an October speech, “in America the big get bigger and the small go out.” That “get big or get out” sentiment is unfortunately built into current farm policy and has left many farmers struggling. The good news is that those attitudes and the policies that underpin them can be changed. We have a path forward if we are willing to follow it. There are many concrete recommendations for how we can support farmers in implementing climate-smart practices.
Our overarching policy priorities on climate change are several.
- Support producers to make U.S. agriculture climate-neutral.
- Remove barriers and strengthen support for sustainable and organic production systems.
- Support climate-friendly nutrient management to reduce agricultural nitrous-oxide emissions.
- Increase support for composting as a climate-friendly alternative to landfill and manure-lagoon disposal of organic wastes.
- Strengthen protection of carbon-sequestration potential of sensitive and marginal lands.
- Support climate-friendly livestock-production systems and end subsidies for concentrated animal-feeding operations with their greenhouse-gas and water-pollution impacts.
- Support on-farm energy conservation and reduced-carbon renewable-energy production.
- Fund public plant and animal breeding for climate-resilient agriculture.
This opinion was submitted by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. Visit sustainableagriculture.net for more information.