Farmers, lake folks consider water

Most farmers don’t live lakeside and most lakeside residents don’t have many opportunities to speak to farmers. But each group is frequently affected by the other. Lake organizations focus on water quality, which is affected by non-point-source pollutants that often start on agricultural land. And farmers frequently feel community pressure and alienation for the work they do to harvest food every year.
Tensions between the groups can lead to animosity and misunderstandings that impede the shared goal of enhancing water quality. To help prevent such strains, staff from St. Croix County, Wisconsin, recently worked with the Dry Run Farmer-Led Council and the Lake Mallalieu Association to bring leaders from both groups together to share perspectives.
They met informally on two evenings. The first night the representatives of the lake association visited the farm of Sam Erickson and Bud Henderson, local Dry Run Farmer-Led council members and hog farmers near New Richmond, Wisconsin. There they saw an erosion-control project funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The farmers planted native-perennial covers on land adjacent to a stream. The large project prevents nutrients and sediment from the field reaching the river.
The farmers talked about no-till practices and how they’re trying to limit nitrate loss from their fields. Practical constraints – such as expenses, increased management and policy disincentives – can make conservation difficult. But they’re trying to improve the retention of soil and nutrients on their land.
On the second evening farm families and lake-association families met on the lake. They toured the lake on pontoon boats, observing sites showing the effects of sedimentation. A breach of the upstream Willow River Dam brought tons of sediment to the lake’s bottom, which has reduced lake depth and increased algae growth.
Becky Brathal is a land-use and conservation specialist for the St. Croix County Land and Water Conservation Division.
“Water quality is an important topic to many community members, and there are many people working toward it,” she said. “But they tend not to know what each other is doing.”
The two evenings were considered a success. Representatives from both groups said they were happy to have met and look forward to working with each other in the future.
Tara Daun is the farmer-led-watershed coordinator for the Hay River, Horse Creek, Dry Run and South Kinnickinnic watersheds.