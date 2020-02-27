PICKETT, Wis. (AP) — Each of the 9,000 cows at Rosendale Dairy has a microchip. Workers can scan the cows’ ears with smartphones for real-time information on nutrition, health history and productivity. Feed is calibrated to deliver a precise diet. Machines handle the milking. An unmanned-aerial vehicle gathers data from nearby farm fields. That data is then analyzed to improve the yields of crops grown for feed. Technology has long played an important role in agriculture. But it has become critical with dairy farmers seeking every possible efficiency.
“If I use 100 bags of seed on a field and change the way I distribute the seed, I can improve yield without a single extra dollar of input,” said Matt Wichman, Rosendale’s director of agronomy.
Technologies are becoming so economically viable that many farmers are adopting them, he said.
Technology can mean survival, but it also involves risk. Will the machines produce savings fast enough to cover the debts they incur?
“The past five years have really been treacherous,” said Randy Hallett, who milk 85 cows in Casco, Wisconsin.
He has spent $33,000 on new milking equipment and said he’s mostly broken even. He would invest more if his operation could afford it, he said.
The dairy industry is caught between consumer trends and competition. Americans are consuming less milk. Many are buying soybean- or almond-based beverages or flavored water. Dean Foods and Borden Dairy Company filed for bankruptcy protection in the past three months, undone by declining demand as well as pressure by big competitors such as Walmart. The retail giant in 2018 opened its own milk-processing plant.
And then there are milk prices. After reaching a historic high in 2014 of more than $26 per hundredweight, prices plunged. China stopped its milk-buying spree. That added to existing surplus supplies in the United States and the European Union, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy-policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Prices declined to $17.30 the following year, and it has been misery since. Nationwide the number of dairy farms declined from 40,199 in 2017 to 37,468 in 2018. In Wisconsin the toll has been particularly severe. While California produces more milk Wisconsin has more dairy farms than any other state in the country. Wisconsin lost more than 1,600 dairy farms in the past three years.
But there are reasons for optimism, said Jim Ostrom, a partner at Milk Source, the company that owns Rosendale Dairy. In November milk prices in Wisconsin increased to $22.40. Nationwide they reached $21, finally greater than the frequently-cited $18-breakeven benchmark.
With dairy prices outside farmers’ control, they must focus on controlling costs. That’s where technology helps. A rotary-milking parlor can handle 10 cows a minute. It can sense when a cow’s udder is empty so cows aren’t over-milked. But a robotic-milking system can cost more than $200,000.
“It can be difficult for a smaller farm to afford the technology; larger operations can more easily spread those expenses,” said Liz Binversie, a UW-Madison agriculture educator.
She said she knows of one farm that left the business because it couldn’t find enough workers and couldn’t afford a robotic-milking system.
With 45 Chapter 12 filings Wisconsin led the nation from July 2018 to June 2019 in farm bankruptcies, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Minnesota had 31 filings during the same time frame.
Milk-production costs vary among farms. While some farmers can break even at a price of $18 per hundredweight, others need $21 because of their debt load.
Sometimes the way to survive is to join forces with neighbors.
Hallett shares some equipment – a planter and combine – with a neighboring farmer. Fortunately some technology isn’t as expensive. Hallett’s cows have the same microchips as Rosendale. The microchips provide information on how much milk each cow produces and whether a particular cow provided less milk on a given day. The microchips cost about 12 cents per month per cow.
Hallett said he wishes he could afford to update his stalls, but obtaining credit is difficult because banks consider bigger operations less risky.
“Who do you think they’re going to work with to keep them afloat?” Hallett asked.
UW-Madison researchers plan to help with a project that would integrate the data farms collect daily on production, feed and health. Integrating the data and using artificial intelligence and machine learning would help farmers make the best decisions every single time in real time, said Victor Cabrera, an associate professor of dairy science at UW-Madison. He’s currently collecting data from five farms and expects to complete the project in three years.
The information could help farmers determine whether to keep an animal.
“I’d use it yesterday if I had it,” said Mitch Breunig, who is contributing data from his farm, Mystic Valley Dairy, near Sauk City, Wisconsin. He has 460 cows.
Sometimes it’s weeks before he can pinpoint how much milk a cow produced on a particular day and how much feed it ate.
“I don’t think farm size matters; it’s information you need to know,” he said.