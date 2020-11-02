Weight matters. So does communication when one is talking about roads.
Any time is the right time for farmers to communicate their needs, says Dean Steingraber, commissioner of Wisconsin’s Outagamie County Highway Department.
“If you have special needs, make sure you’re communicating with the people making decisions at the local level,” he said.
He’s met with farmers in Outagamie County to discuss what they need for field entrances, driveways, manure-line installation and more. Winter is an especially good time to meet with highway departments because both are planning upcoming work seasons. Communicating with townships also is important because township officials know what’s going on in their areas, he said.
Michael Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association, said road designers need input regarding weight requirements as well as future weight-requirement projections. That would involve evaluation of manure-hauling equipment and combines, for example.
Roads must be built to withstand more weight on vehicle axles; they must be built to last more than 70 years. Townships aren’t involved in much new construction due to lack of money. Town roads receive less than 1 percent of the federal funding that comes to the state of Wisconsin, Koles said.
“We focus on maintenance – patching and seal coating to prevent roads from disintegrating,” he said. “There must be political will to build infrastructure for 21st-century agriculture.”
The agricultural industry and the general public can put pressure on legislators. What’s needed are solution-building relationships that invest in new technologies, he said. Also needed are ways to reduce weight, such as reducing the amount of water in manure. Irrigating with liquid manure is one way to address the issue.
Steingraber said once stakeholder inputs are collected, engineers can develop a design. The highway department will then have stakeholders review that design. Public input helps inform the department about how much right-of-way to purchase as well as long-term needs of farmers and other stakeholders. When there isn’t enough money available to reconstruct roads, input also can help highway departments understand where they need to do crack-filling or patching.
Kevin Erb, director of the conservation-professional training program for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, said a farmer may need to thread a manure drag line under a road. Even if he or she doesn’t plan on doing it for a few years it’s best to tell the highway department. Installing pipes or culverts before a road is constructed is about one-third the cost of doing so afterward.
Farm equipment will likely become heavier and wider in the future, Steingraber said. That means road-construction designers must take into account road width. They also must focus on thickness of the roadbed and blacktop, and account for necessary drainage. Water needs to drain off the roadbed and into ditches or through culverts.
Roads become weaker when the gravel and dirt base is saturated, Erb said. The edge also is the road’s weakest point, confirmed in tests conducted about 10 years ago. The research was supported by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, manure applicators and transportation departments from four Midwestern states. The research involved driving 80,000-pound semi-tractor-trailer loads as well as tankers carrying as much as 8,000 gallons of manure over a third-of-a-mile stretch of road west of Minneapolis.
If the center of vehicle tires were kept 16 or more inches away from the asphalt edge, research showed road damage could be reduced by as much as 85 percent. On town and county roads with concrete bases, equipment operators could reduce damage by keeping the center of vehicle tires 24 or more inches away from the asphalt edge.
Many town and country roads have been built for much-narrower equipment. But there have been successes when towns and counties have worked together to provide one-way access for manure hauling or forage harvesting. That way equipment operators aren’t running heavy axles right next to the road’s edge. And operators could take a different route when returning empty. That way operators of full loads wouldn’t need to drive on the road edge when meeting their own “empties” returning from the field, Erb said.
Visit www.wisctowns.com and wisconsindot.gov – click on “agricultural equipment” – for more information.
The Dairy Signal is a free online resource from the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, providing insights three times weekly from presenters sharing resources and strategies for managing dairy’s rapidly shifting industry. Kevin Erb, Mike Koles and Dean Steingraber discussed roads in the Oct. 13 episode. Visit pdpw.org for more information.