OPINION As they consider policies and legislation to curb the effects of climate change, federal lawmakers should both recognize the capacity of American family farmers to mitigate and build resilience to climate change as well as enact funding mechanisms to help them do so.
In written comments to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, I urged the panel to include recommendations in its pending report that support carbon sequestration on agricultural land.
To do that lawmakers must
strengthen the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s voluntary incentives-based conservation programs
ease on farm-energy production
encourage biofuels development
establish new climate-friendly markets for commodities and farm goods
fund necessary climate research
Congress can fund these programs by enacting a cap-and-trade or similar system.
Agricultural soils hold immense potential to sequester the atmospheric carbon that’s rapidly accelerating climate change. Any successful solution to the climate crisis must strive to fully realize that potential. But the management practices necessary to such a solution are neither free nor simple. Farmers need financial and technical assistance to implement climate-friendly practices on their operations. They should be rewarded for the valuable public service they are providing. To ensure that farmers are appropriately compensated for carbon-sequestration activities, we urge the establishment of a funding mechanism like a carbon-credit trading system.
Farmers Union members, numbering 200,000 family farmers and ranchers and rural residents, have long been concerned with the current and future consequences of climate change on agricultural livelihoods and global food security. At the organization’s 117th annual convention in March, Farmers Union delegates passed a special order of business calling for “immediate and decisive action” to help farmers mitigate and adapt to the crisis.