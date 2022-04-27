Farmers struggle to feed world

OPINION During the past eight weeks our nation and the world have watched Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine unfold and progress. I believe for many of us it’s truly difficult to fathom what it’s like on the ground. As the first missiles launched Feb. 24, I was amazed and disgusted that Russia would actually invade. Before that time I believe many of us hoped Vladimir Putin was only saber-rattling.
Then as the first few days of the war progressed, I was uplifted by the people of Ukraine as they rallied to the defense of their country. Their spirit and courage have been displayed in news footage as countrymen and women of all ages do whatever they can to repel the invaders. And another group of people – Ukrainian farmers – have labored under great hardship as they work night and day in an attempt to feed the Eastern Slavic people.
Those farmers are under the duress of not only war, but skyrocketing input costs and severely limited markets. They worry Russia may target farms and infrastructure, which is vital to their agricultural production. Then April 3 the Ukrainian Interior Minister’s office issued a statement that Russia is indeed targeting food and fuel-storage facilities.
ABC News has reported that Ukrainian producers, with the help of volunteers, have begun to process crops and animals on their farms, and then transport food to residents sheltered in cities. Amidst the chaos surrounding them, farmers are rising to the challenge. I read a heartwarming story of how dairy farmer Andrii Pastushenko, who runs a 350-cow dairy operation, has modified his dairy to add a small processing plant. With the help of his employees they are able to make butter and sour cream, and are packaging milk into quart containers before delivering it to those in need.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested those farmers who took up arms against Russia in the early days of the war now return to their operations so spring planting can begin. Zelensky has provided producers three months to focus on farming to ensure Ukraine has continued future food supplies. He has prioritized farmers, of course, because if people are hungry they will not have the physical strength to continue the fight.
During the course of history farmers have risen to the occasion to feed their fellow citizens. During both World War I and World War II, U.S. farmers helped feed Europe. It was especially important we provided food during World War II as European farm fields became battlegrounds. At that time many Ukrainians starved, but current leaders are enabling their independent family farmers to do what they do best – feed their war-torn country.
I think the Ukrainian agricultural situation is best described by potato farmer Nick Gordiichuk, who farms 90 miles north of Kyiv, Ukraine.
In the March 28 edition of Hoosier Ag Today he said, “I think, just like in America, it’s in our blood; when the sun is shining and the soil is the right temperature we go (out to the fields) and try to do something.”
Gordiichuk is expressing the indomitable spirit of independent family farmers around the world as we labor to provide food for everyone’s tables.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.