Farmers to receive direct-aid payments

The deadline to resolve any errors on Wisconsin Farm Support Program applications is 4:30 p.m. today, Dec. 10. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca urges farmers to call 608-266-2772 to resolve any possible errors in their application for direct-aid payments through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

The program provides payments to help farmers respond to ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are working together to administer the program.

The Department of Revenue sent letters beginning Nov. 1 to pre-qualified applicants with at least $10,000 but less than $5 million in gross income. The application period closed Nov. 29. The department is processing applications. A large number of the payments will be delivered to farmers via direct deposit or checks starting Dec. 17.

If a farmer hasn’t received an email from the Department of Revenue that confirms the approval or denial of their application, or has questions about their application, they should call 608-266-2772 by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Visit revenue.wi.gov and search for "Farm Support Program" for more information.

