Farmers Union recognizes rural leaders

The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently recognized several of its members as well as two legislators for their leadership and dedication to rural Wisconsin. The individuals were recognized during the organization’s state convention.
Three recipients earned the Wisconsin Farmers Union Friend of the Family Farmer Award. The award is presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond in efforts on behalf of family farmers and rural communities.
Michelle Miller of Madison, Wisconsin, received the honor for her work at the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has been leading research projects focused on family-farm profitability and sustainability.
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-8-Wisconsin-Green Bay, and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-3-Wisconsin-La Crosse, also received the Friends of the Family Farmer award. They were recognized for their bipartisan introduction of the Dairy Pricing and Policy Act of 2020. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to convene a Dairy Pricing and Policy Commission that will make legislative, agency and market-based recommendations to improve milk prices and dairy farm profitability.
Builders awards presented
The Builders Award is given for outstanding commitment to building the Wisconsin Farmers Union through county involvement, leadership development and member recruitment. The award recognized three individuals.
- Rachel Henderson of Menomonie, Wisconsin
- Sarah Lloyd of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
- Posthumous recognition of Dave Fauska of Elroy, Wisconsin
Henderson owns Mary Dirty Face Farm with her husband, Anton Ptak. The farm is home to a 12-acre certified-organic mixed-fruit orchard. Henderson has built a Community Supported Agriculture-style fruit share with 120 members. The family also raises pastured hogs, lambs and poultry.
Henderson is president of the Dunn County Farmers Union. She has participated in the Wisconsin Farmers Union Emerging Leaders Retreat and also has organized chapter events. When not farming she works as an organic specialist for the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. She also serves on the board of the Land Stewardship Project. She has been a Savanna Institute mentor to farmers interested in perennial farming and has led educational events for the Organic Fruit Growers Association.
Sarah Lloyd farms with her husband Nels Nelson and his family on a 400-cow dairy farm. They farm 1,000 acres to produce feed and bedding for their herd. Lloyd spent seven years as director of special projects for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. She took a new position in 2020 as a food-systems scientist for the UW-Madison-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. She also is a supply-chain specialist for the University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative, working on the Grassland 2.0 Project. Her work is focused on bringing together farmers and researchers to understand and build infrastructure for regenerative agriculture. She also serves as the director of development for the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. It’s a farmer-led cooperative focused on accessing local and regional markets for fresh produce. It is owned by farmers and the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Lloyd is president of the Columbia County Farmers Union. She also is involved with the Wormfarm Institute, a nonprofit that works at the intersection of arts and agriculture.
Dave Fauska was born in 1930. He attended Farmers Union Camp as a youth as well as meetings of the Kendall local chapter. He and his wife, Myrna Fauska, became active in the Monroe County Farmers Union. They participated in membership drives and served as delegates at the annual convention. They purchased his family’s farm and milked Holsteins for many years. The Fauskas remained active until age and health began to curtail their activities. Dave Fauska passed away in August 2020.
New award presented
In its inaugural year the Emerging Leader Award was presented to Aaron Ellringer for igniting energy and engagement in the Wisconsin Farmers Union. He has played a role in recruiting members, planning events and energizing the Eau Claire County Farmers Union.
Ellringer lives on a small farm near Eau Claire. He attended UW-Eau Claire where he became immersed in local environmental and racial-justice issues.
He worked on farms and in food cooperatives where he met others interested in locally produced food. He co-founded in his garage the Just Local Food Cooperative. After helping to grow it from a small home-delivery service to a million-dollar grocery store, he left to start Kubb Farm and to work with Farmer to Farmer, a nonprofit based in western Wisconsin.
Ellringer now works for the Pablo Group and helped develop the Pablo Food Hub, which aims to expand the local-food system regionally. He spends most of his time on the farm, raising his children alongside goats, poultry, prairie, vegetables and berries. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.