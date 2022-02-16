Farmers work to spread conservation practices

Members of Farmers for Sustainable Food say the group continues to build momentum into 2022. Members, leaders and industry partners met for their Jan. 20 during the Dairy Strong conference in Madison, Wisconsin.
Farmers for Sustainable Food is a collaborative industry-supported effort to promote and support farmer-led solutions to environmental challenges. The nonprofit empowers farmers to develop and implement practical, innovative solutions for environmental, economic and social good.
By partnering with six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin, Farmers for Sustainable Food now works with 231 farmers. Those farmers represent 288,925 acres and 243,720 head of livestock.
- Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance
- Peninsula Pride Farms
- Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers
- Western Wisconsin Conservation Council
- Yahara Pride Farms
“The ... meeting allowed us the opportunity to connect with our members, reflect on the progress we’ve made and establish goals for where we want to grow,” said Lauren Brey, managing director of Farmers for Sustainable Food. “Our collective effort and outcomes have grown tremendously in a short time.”
Representatives from the producer-led watershed-protection groups supported by Farmers for Sustainable Food shared activity highlights. Todd Doornink, president of the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, said his group is focused on generating more farmer-to-farmer interactions.
Don Niles, president of Peninsula Pride Farms, said the farming community has the greatest responsibility but also the greatest opportunity to improve the environment.
“There’s help and encouragement out there,” he said. “We just need to bring the energy.”
The meeting offered an opportunity for members to participate in a roundtable discussion about the future of sustainability projects.
“The work that Farmers for Sustainable Food is doing is really about the legacy of agriculture and how we want to leave it for generations to come,” said Tim Trotter, the group’s CEO. “We truly appreciate all of you as members. You understand that we’re all in this together.”
During the meeting members of Farmers for Sustainable Food re-elected two directors and elected two new directors to their board.
- Todd Doornink of Jon-De Farm near Baldwin, Wisconsin, was re-elected; he will remain the organization's president.
- Lynn Thornton of Grande Cheese Company in Cambria, Wisconsin, was re-elected.
- Holly Bellmund of GLC Minerals of Green Bay was elected secretary of the board.
- Jeff Endres, president of Yahara Pride Farms, was elected to the board.
- Paul Cornette of Cornette Dairy is the board vice-president.
- Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms is the board treasurer.
- Colleen Geurts of Schreiber Foods, Greg Steele of Compeer Financial and Mike Berget of Berget Family Farms are board members.
Visit FarmersForSustainableFood.com for more information.