OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin. – There are many ways to advocate for agriculture. One of the main ways is to determine what one most enjoys doing and have fun with it, Michael Gutschenritter says. He and his wife, Courtney Gutschenritter, advocate for agriculture as well as their Three Brothers Farm near Oconomowoc. They use their website as well as videos, social media, a farm newsletter and more.
Their efforts recently earned the couple the “Speak up for Ag” award at the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers program. Agri-View sponsors the award.
A key to communicating is to find common ground with one’s audience; being human is common ground, Michael Gutschenritter said.
“Be authentic,” he said. “People connect with authenticity.”
Conveying one’s passion is another way to connect, he said. Their passions are bonding with their two young daughters on the farm and producing food.
For farmers interested in spending more time advocating for agriculture, he recommends abandoning one’s reservations and realizing people are interested in farming.
“Even the most basic things are fascinating to the public,” he said.
People visiting Three Brothers Farm, for example, are interested in seeing how an egg washer works, he said.
That egg washer has a good workout. The family has 2,800 Hy-Line layers that produce about 1,500 dozen eggs every week. They’re sold to retail stores in southeastern Wisconsin and to area restaurants.
The family purchases 18-week-old pullets from a local producer and raise them on pasture as part of a rotational-grazing system. In that system the couple’s flock of Shetland sheep graze a paddock first. A day later the paddock is grazed by dairy heifers. Chickens are moved to the same paddock the third day.
“Every animal moves to a new paddock every day,” Gutschenritter said. “We’re trying to add as much diversity as we can. It’s beneficial for pasture growth.”
The pasture features a mix developed by GrassWorks that contains meadow fescue, festulolium, red clover, perennial ryegrass and white clover.
The family has one full-time employee and two part-time employees. To help lighten the workload, Gutschenritter has designed and built his own fencing system that’s attached to the chicken coop. He describes the system in a publication he wrote called the “HenPen Manual.”
He also has written a manual describing a system for converting frozen water into thawed water. The manuals are available for purchase on the Three Brothers Farm website.
People are also reading…
And he’s developed a direct-current-based battery-operated lighting system. The layers need 16 hours of light to maintain good egg production, he said.
The family owns 100 acres – ample space to graze animals, which include 45 head of Shetland sheep ewes and about 10 head of ram lambs. The sheep’s wool is sent to Peggy Hart of Bedfellows Blankets. She’s a custom-weaver in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, who produces blankets that are sold on the Three Brothers Farm website.
The couple also sends hides to the Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin. The tannery produces sheepskins that also are sold on the Three Brothers Farm website.
The ram lambs are processed into lamb meat.
The Gutschenritters custom-graze dairy heifers owned by John and Kim Koepke, also of Oconomowoc. The Koepkes said they’ve had 36 head of dairy heifers raised at the farm for the past two seasons. They had started to experiment with dairy grazing on their own farm because they needed extra space for their young stock.
“Buildings are expensive,” John Koepke said.
But they didn’t want to encroach on their productive cropland. And their other potential land had been too wet in recent years. Pasture at Three Brothers Farm seemed like a better option. It already has established pasture and the chickens provide good fertilizer, Koepke said.
“Three Brothers had the greenest grass in town,” he said with a smile. “And it was long on grass and short on cattle.”
Kyle Zwieg and his wife, Rachel Zwieg, farm near Ixonia, Wisconsin. After earning the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award, they nominated the Gutschenritters for this year’s award.
“I’ve been really impressed by their first-generation farm,” Kyle Zwieg said. “They’ve carved out a niche and are finding their own path in the agricultural business. It’s also unique to see a farm-to-table business integrate dairy heifers into their operation.”
Kim Koepke said the Gutschenritters are willing to try new things and learn. In turn they’ve received what John Koepke calls “valuable bovine lessons.”
“They’re not afraid to ask questions,” she said. “And they take meticulous care and observation of their animals.”
Michael Gutschenritter said he was surprised and honored that he and his wife were nominated for the Outstanding Young Farmer award.
“It means we’re being recognized and our voice in the community is being heard,” he said.
Visit 3brothersfarmwi.com and wi-oyf.org and blanketweave.com and driftlesstannery.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.