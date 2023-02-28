Related to this story

Most Popular

The Legal Yield

The Legal Yield

About 98 percent of U.S. farms are family-owned, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. So most farm owners are not surprised that a…

USDA price estimates reduced

USDA price estimates reduced

The all-milk price estimate for 2022 and the forecast for 2023 have been reduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Ser…