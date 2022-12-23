 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farming for Future awardee named

Kelly Oudenhoven recently won the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award. The award recognizes Young Farmer and Agriculturist members who excel in their farming, leadership ability and involvement in Farm Bureau and other agriculture organizations.

Oudenhoven is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her family milk 450 Holsteins and farm 950 acres. She also recently opened a farm store, Larrand Specialty Farm Products.

Oudenhoven serves on the Outagamie County Farm Bureau board of directors. She also serves as the organization’s Ag in the Classroom coordinator and promotion and education chair.

Other contest participants were Dustin and Ashley Ellis of Buffalo County; Heather Erdman of Eau Claire County; and Stephanie Abts of Manitowoc County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

