Farming integral to generations

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
Lisa Gantner farms near Belgium, Wisconsin, with her husband and her father-in-law. They milk 50 cows and also raise 30 Holstein steers in addition to farming 620 acres. Gantner chairs the promotional and educational program for the Ozaukee County Farm Bureau; she also co-leads the Lindenwood 4-H dairy project.
When and why did you begin farming?
Gantner: It’s in my blood; I’m a fourth-generation farmer. I grew up spending time on my uncle's dairy farm and my parents’ vegetable farm. My family in 2013 celebrated 100 years of taking produce to local farmers markets. I was always in the tractor or the barn. I raised some hogs when I was in high school and also milked cows for a friend.
I completed the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course, bought my first dairy heifer in 2003 and started building a herd. In 2007 I started cash-cropping 150 acres on my own; I still farm those acres today. I married Trevor Gantner in 2009 and we started dairy farming with his father, Gerard Gantner.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Gantner: We grow hay, corn, soybeans and some wheat to provide feed for our Holstein dairy and steer herds.
Does your family help with the farm?
Gantner: It’s "all hands on deck," with my father-in-law, my husband and me. We occasionally have help from my father, Elroy Klug, or brother-in-law, Todd Ganter, as needed. My mother, Jean Klug, babysits our kids when I need to work with the cattle or be in the field more without having the kids along.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Gantner: I keep an eye on the Dairy Girl Network and a few other agricultural-women Facebook pages. I also listen to Pam Jahnke, the “Fabulous Farm Babe.”
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Gantner: I admire my grandfather, Edwin Klug, and my father. I didn’t know it at the time but when I looked at the history of my family’s farming legacy, my grandfather was years ahead of his time.
A lot of farmers today are trying to diversify to be profitable or to create jobs for family members who want to work on the farm. My grandfather already was doing that in the 1930s and 1940s for his family. He was a dairy farmer who also raised vegetables and potatoes for sale at local markets. He also sold potatoes to a potato-chip factory in Milwaukee. And he raised chickens to sell eggs and poultry.
He knew when to work but he always made time for family or to joke with friends. That’s something my dad also taught me; when the job is finished there’s time to play.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Gantner: My uncle Ervin Klug was on the board and a former president of the Ozaukee County Farm Bureau when I was 18. So I was already involved in helping him with Farm Bureau activities such as working the organization’s food stand at the county fair.
After attending a Wisconsin Farm Bureau youth seminar, I wanted to continue networking with other young farmers. That led me to becoming active with the young-farmers program.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Gantner: I was asked to run as chairperson for our county Farm Bureau's women's committee. That position has since become chairperson for the promotion and education committee. I also participated in the 2013 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Gantner: Networking and idea-sharing is important to me. It’s also nice to know people all across the state who may have experienced or are experiencing something I'm also experiencing.
The leadership institute helped me learn about Farm Bureau outside my county and what it’s capable of doing for the agricultural community, especially with government relations. Participating in the institute helped me become a better leader as well as advocate for Farm Bureau and agriculture in general.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Gantner: If you have an interest in agriculture there’s something here for you.
What do you think are the biggest challenges today’s farmer’s face?
Gantner: I’ve noticed in my Farm Bureau work with schools that a lot of kids don’t really understand where their food comes from. But they’re eager to learn about it if someone’s there to teach them. Young adults also don’t know how to navigate the facts and fiction about food production and labels.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Gantner: Hopefully I’ll still be doing what I love. I hope one of our children would be interested in continuing the farm in some form. But if they choose a different path I’ll be glad to know I was able to teach them about so many life lessons by being together on the farm.
As for farming in general I hope technology continues to advance and that it will trickle down the scale so farmers don’t need to have a huge farm for it to be cost-effective. I hope smaller family farms can stay competitive with the benefits of advances in technology.
Visit wfbf.com/about/counties/ozaukee for more information.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
Agri-View is looking for a sponsor for our Women in Agribusiness page in each weekly edition. Contact agriview@madison.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.