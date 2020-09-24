Farming and agriculture leads for the first time in Gallup's 20 years of tracking Americans' views of various business and industry sectors. Farming and agriculture already was among the top-rated industries before 2020, but has risen to first place with a 69 percent positive rating – an 11-percentage-point increase.
The former top-ranking industries – restaurants and computers – remain in the top four, with the grocery industry rounding out the group.
The year's rankings reflect significant changes in the ratings of six industries, three of which are delivering goods and services to Americans during the pandemic.
The greatest decline has been for the sports industry, with its positive score declining from 45 percent to 30 percent. The slide in the sports industry's image comes as professional and college leagues are struggling to maintain regular schedules and playing seasons amid the pandemic. Professional football, baseball and basketball games also have become focal points for public displays of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
While it's not clear how much the various challenges and controversies swirling around the industry are each responsible for its slide in popularity, it’s notable that sports has lost more support from Republicans and independents than from Democrats.
Every type of business and industry has been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic such as economic challenges of reduced consumer demand, the financial expense of implementing increased health and safety measures, and the disruption to supply chains for many products. Americans' views haven't changed toward most of the 25 major business and industry sectors Gallup tracks. But the public is expressing greater appreciation for the work of three industries that are crucial to people's wellbeing – farming and agriculture, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Visit news.gallup.com and search for "farming rises sports tumbles" for more information.