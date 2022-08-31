Farmland conversions jeopardize future

Wisconsin is in two “top 12” lists. That’s not good news – especially if a person is farming or intends to farm. Wisconsin is listed as the 12th state in the country in terms of total acres likely to be converted by 2040 from farmland into residential, commercial or industrial land use. And Wisconsin ranks seventh in the country in terms of the best-quality land expected to be converted.
If recent trends continue, more than 515,000 acres of Wisconsin’s farmland will be converted to other land uses. That represents an area more than eight times the size of Milwaukee. It equates to the loss of 2,400 farms and about 6,400 farm jobs, according to American Farmland Trust.
It’s the organization’s third study related to the loss of farmland across the United States. Its first two studies tracked farmland conversion from 1992 to 2012, and then from 2001 to 2016. Researchers at the American Farmland Trust used the data to model and predict future conversion of farmland to 2040. The conversion of land was categorized into two types – urban and extreme-density development, and smaller-density development.
Urban and extreme-density development generally has been the main culprit in farmland conversion. It encompasses residential, industrial and commercial areas typically found in, and at the outskirts of, cities and towns. It also includes industrial sites – such as gas and oil infrastructure, and solar development, said Cris Coffin, national agricultural-land-network director and senior policy adviser for American Farmland Trust.
“But low-density residential land use has become increasingly the culprit in farmland conversion,” she said. “We’ve worked with conservation-science partners to pioneer an approach to map and quantify the impacts of that type of development.”
Reduced-density residential land use includes subdivision as well as larger “farmettes” and ranches.
“Scattered large-lot housing fragments the agricultural land base and makes production more difficult for remaining farms,” Coffin said. “Some agriculture can be found on low-density residential land. And some smaller farm parcels in those areas, especially those near urban centers, can be profitable and sustainable. But once land has been converted to low-density residential land use, it’s more likely to be further converted into more highly developed urban land.”
Using historical land-use data and modeling, American Farmland Trust developed three scenarios.
• “business as usual”
• runaway sprawl
• better-built cities
For the “business as usual” scenario researchers made a straight-line projection. They used the same annual land-conversion rate they had documented from 2001 to 2016 to predict the level and location of conversion by 2040.
“We adjusted the model to account for projected population growth or decline,” Coffin said. “Building off that scenario we developed two alternative scenarios.”
For each of the scenarios the researchers mapped coastal flooding risk that’s projected by an increase in sea level. Once they had the projections of conversion and flooding risk they quantified the effect of the scenarios in two ways – on the type of farm land likely to be converted and on the quality of the land.
“We used a productivity, versatility and resiliency index that we created as part of our report in 2020,” Coffin said. “But there are some caveats to modeling. We were unable to account for local zoning. Land-use regulations are inherently local and there’s no national database on which to rely. Our maps represent a general pattern and the rough amount of conversion that’s likely, based on conversion patterns from 2001 to 2016. They don’t reflect what may be allowed or prohibited on the ground through local land-use regulations.”
The modeling also doesn’t account for the impact of water scarcity and the potential battle for land due to that scarcity. Mapping is complex with a lot of variables and was beyond the scope of the analysis, she said.
The second scenario, runaway sprawl, projects a future where smaller-density residential development worsens. Continued increases in housing costs in urban areas are causing more people to move to rural areas, she said. Work opportunities and remote-work opportunities also have increased and will continue to do so as rural broadband continues to expand.
The third scenario is better-built cities where there are proactive efforts to reduce the footprint of residential, commercial and industrial development on productive farmland.
Actions can be taken to choose an abundant future. American Farmland Trust has made four main policy recommendations, Coffin said. County or municipal officials, state legislators, state-agency employees, congressional staffers and others are welcome to consider championing one or more of the organization’s recommendations.
“If you’re a farmer, we encourage you to share and discuss the recommendations with your elected officials, agency representatives and partners,” she said.
American Farmland Trust has made policy recommendations in each of four categories and at every level of government.
• encourage smart growth
• protect agricultural land
• advance smart solar siting
• support farmland access
“The foundation of smart growth or compact development is good local planning,” Coffin said. “Comprehensive plans can provide the vision and roadmap for land-use regulations that promote compact development and minimize development of a community’s best farmland. We encourage people to become involved in their county comprehensive-plan process.
“Wisconsin is one of a handful of states that encourage county-level farmland-preservation plans. We encourage counties to use the plans to build public awareness and support for steps to retain the land base that’s so essential for the agricultural industry in the state.”
Visit farmland.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.