Farmland preservation blueprint for ag

Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members welcomed two speakers from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Land and Water Resources for the youth council’s virtual meeting held Nov. 18, 2021.
During monthly virtual council sessions members hear presentations, participate in discussions and network with others from across the agricultural industry. The 15 members are high school seniors from across the state.
The first speaker, Katy Smith, was introduced by November Chair Rebecca Tank. Smith is a Plans and Ordinances Unit supervisor at the ag department. She provided information about farmland preservation.
The purpose of farmland preservation is to provide an avenue for government and communities to protect land, encourage long-term practical land-use planning, create incentives for conservation and offer tax relief. Smith described farmland-preservation planning as a blueprint for agriculture and ag policy at the county level, and the foundation of the farmland-preservation program.
“The most interesting takeaway that I learned is how accessible conservation and preservation assistance truly is,” said Cameron Pokorny, Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council member. “I didn’t realize how expansive the services and financial-assistance programs were for people looking to partake in conservation practices on their farms.”
Jennifer Heaton-Amrhein is the manager of the ag department’s Land Resources Management Section. She provided an overview of the Soil and Water Resource Management and the Conservation Reserve Enhancement programs.
The two programs have three things in common – partnerships, conservation and financial assistance.
“I loved learning about the active role (the ag department) plays in water and soil conservation,” said Mary Schrieber, Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council member. “The incentives that are available to Wisconsin agriculturists shows that the government understands the importance of land and water preservation.”
November Vice-Chair Maria Zillges led the question-and-answer period with the members. The speakers shared information about career opportunities available in Wisconsin related to land and water resources.
Members then went into three breakout rooms to consider scenarios.
• trout-stream impairment
• flooding
• preservation and conservation planning
Members participated in a discussion about their topic. They then reported back to the speakers about how they would handle the situations on their farms or in their own communities.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Isabella Kraus of Beaver Dam was Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council’s secretary for November 2021. Kraus is a senior at Beaver Dam High School. She’s active on her family’s grain farm, Kraus Grain Farms, and in the family’s ag-sales business, Kraus Ag Sales. She’s involved in FFA, Key Club, hockey and soccer. She plans to attend college in an agriculture-related field, and then to return to work on the farm and in the ag-sales business.
