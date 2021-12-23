Farmland-value change variable

The combination of increased commodity prices, strong farm-sector profitability and reduced interest rates has increased farmland values. There has been a constant stream of headlines pointing to increased values but it’s worth stepping back to consider the geographic trends.
Farmland values variable in 2021
Figure 1 shows the annual change in farmland values in 2021. While released in early August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates were based on survey data collected in June 2021. U.S. cropland values overall were 7.8 percent more in 2021. But across the country the state-level changes were quite variable.
Farmland values increased the most in the Great Plains and the Corn Belt.
• South Dakota increased 11.9 percent.
• Nebraska increased 13.8 percent.
• Kansas increased 13.9 percent.
• Wisconsin increased 10.7 percent.
Farmland values increased but not as significantly in the West and Southeast.
Long-term changes positive
Year-over-year changes capture many headlines but it’s always helpful to consider longer-run trends. Figure 2 shows the change in state-level farmland values from 2010 to 2021. Farmland values in the Northern Great Plains have increased the most.
- North Dakota increased 145 percent.
- South Dakota increased 123 percent.
- Nebraska increased 104 percent.
- Kansas increased 114 percent.
Keep in mind a 100 percent increase is a doubling of values.
Similar to annual changes, farmland values didn’t increase as aggressively outside the Northern Plains and Corn Belt. Values increased only 2.7 percent in Alabama and actually decreased in Arizona by 0.6 percent and in New Mexico by 5.1 percent. That’s a good reminder that the farm economy is not uniform.
Cash-rent values surprising
Farmland value increased in 2021 but it may come as a surprise that cash-rental rates were largely unchanged – especially in the Great Plains and Corn Belt. Even the states with the largest changes in values had modest or negative changes in cash-rental rates.
• South Dakota increased 1.7 percent.
• Nebraska had no change.
• Kansas increased 0.8 percent.
• Wisconsin decreased 5.5 percent.
Looking ahead it’s difficult to imagine that cash-rental rates in the Midwest won’t face significantly upward pressure given the strong profitability in 2021.
Wrapping It Up
Conversations about farmland markets are often hyper-local or overly broad. The USDA data and trends are valuable in that the methodology and timing are consistent across the states considered. Also the data are an important reminder of how variable conditions in the farm economy can be, even through many years.
Looking ahead, upward pressure on farmland values will likely continue into 2022. What’s unclear is how much more farmland values might increase and how long the upturn might last. Beyond farmland values, it’s also worth noting cash-rental rates resisted pressure to increase in 2021. Headed into 2022, it will be important to consider how farmland values and rental rates trend.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.