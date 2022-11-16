Farmland values continue increase

Summary
Climbing 20 percent in the third quarter of 2022 from a year ago, agricultural land values for the Seventh Federal Reserve District maintained their upward momentum. In addition, values for “good” farmland in the District overall were 4 percent more in the third quarter of 2022 than in the second quarter, according to the 160 bankers who responded to the Oct. 1 survey. About two-thirds of survey respondents anticipated the district’s farmland values to be stable during the fourth quarter of 2022 but 25 percent anticipated district farmland values increase again in the final quarter of this year and 7 percent anticipated them to decrease.
On balance, the district’s agricultural-credit conditions were better in the third quarter of 2022 than a year earlier, despite average interest rates on agricultural loans increasing sharply. Repayment rates for non-real-estate farm loans were more relative to the same quarter of the previous year for the eighth-consecutive quarter. Additionally, renewals and extensions of such loans were fewer than a year ago. In the third quarter of this year, demand for non-real-estate farm loans decreased relative to a year ago for the ninth quarter in a row. Notably, the availability of funds for lending by agricultural banks was less than in the third quarter of 2021. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the district increased to 68.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
Farmland values increase
With farm incomes still robust, the district had a year-over-year gain of 20 percent in its agricultural-land values in the third quarter of 2022. It was the fourth year-over-year increase in a row of at least 20 percent for district farmland values. Indiana led the way with a year-over-year surge in farmland values of 29 percent; the other District states also saw double-digit year-over-year growth in farmland values. After being adjusted for inflation with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, district farmland values still increased 13 percent in the third quarter of 2022 relative to a year ago; it was the fifth-consecutive quarter with at least as large a year-over-year increase in real farmland values. In nominal terms, the district’s agricultural-land values in the third quarter of 2022 were 4 percent more than in the second quarter.
Even though planting delays in the spring and drought during the summer reduced district-state crop potential, 2022 turned out to be another strong production year. An Iowa banker reported that “harvest to date has exceeded most expectations in light of drought conditions.” For the five district states, both corn and soybean yields in 2022 were the second-best of all time – lightly behind the records set in 2021 – according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
In October the USDA forecasted the five district states’ 2022 harvests of corn for grain and soybeans to decrease by 2 and 3 percent from the 2021 harvests, respectively. The price of corn in September 2022 was 2 per¬cent less than in August, but still 30 percent better than a year ago. Likewise the price of soybeans in September of this year was 8 percent less than in August, but 16 percent better than a year earlier. In October, the USDA released price forecasts for the 2022-2023 crop year of $6.80 per bushel for corn and $14 per bushel for soybeans. So when calculated using those price estimates, the projected revenues from the district states’ 2022 corn and soybean harvests would surpass the record levels of 2021 by 11 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Moreover the USDA price index for livestock and animal products increased 26 percent in September 2022 from a year earlier.
Compared with a year ago, average prices increased in September 2022.
• cattle 14 percent
• eggs 157 percent
• hogs 5 percent
• milk 33 percent
Hence increased livestock and crop revenues looked to positively impact farmland values, even though farmers also needed to deal with inflated expenses for agricultural operations and their households.
Credit conditions show improvement
Agricultural-credit conditions for the district showed improvement overall in the third quarter of 2022, although increased expenses due to increasing interest rates cut into net farm incomes. Agricultural interest rates – in both nominal and real terms – increased rapidly during the third quarter of 2022. As of Oct. 1, the district’s average nominal interest rates on new operating loans at 6.52 percent and feeder-cattle loans at 6.58 percent were at their greatest levels since the third quarter of 2008. In addition, its average nominal interest rate on farm real-estate loans at 6.13 percent was last more than that in the second quarter of 2009. In real terms after being adjusted for inflation, the average interest rate on farm operating loans was about zero in the third quarter of 2022, after being in negative territory for the four previous quarters. The average real interest rate on feeder cattle loans followed a similar trajectory during that period. Yet the average real interest rate on farm real-estate loans remained negative for the fifth quarter in a row.
For the July-through-September period of 2022, repayment rates for non-real-estate farm loans were again more than a year earlier. The index of loan-repayment rates was 121 in the third quarter of 2022, as 23 percent of responding bankers observed increased rates of loan repayment than a year ago; 2 percent observed smaller rates. Also renewals and extensions of non-real-estate agricultural loans were less in the third quarter of 2022 than a year ago, with just 3 percent of the responding bankers reporting more of them and 15 percent reporting fewer. Collateral requirements for loans in the third quarter of 2022 increased slightly from the same quarter of 2021, as 6 percent of the survey respondents reported that their banks required more collateral and 1 percent reported their banks required less.
In the third quarter of 2022, the district saw weaker demand for non-real-estate farm loans relative to a year ago; it marked the ninth-consecutive quarter of such softer demand. The index of loan demand was 91 in the third quarter of 2022, as 25 percent of survey respondents noted increased demand for non-real-estate farm loans than a year earlier and 34 percent noted lesser demand. The availability of funds for lending by agricultural banks was less than a year ago for the first time since the second quarter of 2019. The index of funds availability dropped to 96 in the third quarter of 2022, as 21 percent of the survey respondents indicated their banks had more funds available to lend than a year earlier and 25 percent indicated their banks had less.
The district’s average loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 68.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022. The gap between the average loan-to-deposit ratio and the average level desired by the responding bankers was 12 percentage points; moreover 78 percent of survey respondents stated their respective banks were at less than their targeted levels.
Looking forward
Sixty-eight percent of survey respondents anticipated district-farmland values to stay the same in the final quarter of 2022; 25 percent anticipated them to increase and 7 percent anticipated them to decrease. Also the survey respondents who expected farmers and nonfarm investors to have stronger demand to acquire farmland this fall and winter compared with a year earlier outnumbered the respondents who expected those groups to have weaker demand. On the whole, respondents anticipated an increase in the volume of farmland transfers during this fall and winter relative to a year ago.
Net cash earnings, which include government pay¬ments, for crop, cattle and hog farmers were expected to increase during the fall and winter from their levels of a year earlier, according to the responding bankers.
• For crop farmers, 61 percent of survey respondents forecasted net cash earn¬ings to increase during the next three to six months relative to a year ago, and 18 percent forecasted those earnings to decrease.
• For cattle and hog farmers, 28 percent of survey respondents expected net cash earnings to increase during the next three to six months relative to a year ago, and 21 percent expected those earnings to decrease.
• The district’s dairy industry was expected to do less well, with 17 percent of responding bankers forecasting increased net cash earnings for dairy farmers during the next three to six months relative to a year earlier and 20 percent forecasting less such earnings.
Twenty-five percent of the responding bankers predicted a greater volume of farm-loan repayments during the next three to six months compared with a year earlier, while 7 percent predicted a reduced volume. Also, forced sales or liquidations of farm assets owned by financially distressed farmers were expected to decrease in the next three to six months relative to a year ago, according to 30 percent of the responding bankers; only 4 percent expected them to increase.
Even in an increasing-interest-rate environment, the non-real-estate farm-loan volume of the survey respondents’ banks was generally anticipated to be better in the October-through-December period of 2022 than in the same period of 2021; yet their banks’ farm-real-estate-loan volume was generally anticipated to be less. In regard to the current situation facing Midwest agriculture, one Indiana banker noted, “Inputs are much above norms, and if commodity prices begin to fall it will not be pretty. We still have good equity on most farms but that can dissipate quickly.”
Visit www.chicagofed.org for more information.
David B. Oppedahl is a policy adviser with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation’s central bank. The Chicago Reserve Bank serves the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which encompasses the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and the state of Iowa. In addition to participation in the formulation of monetary policy, each Reserve Bank supervises member banks and bank holding companies, provides financial services to depository institutions and the U.S. government, and monitors economic conditions in its district. Visit www.chicagofed.org for more information.