Farmworker legislation introduced again

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bipartisan bill to reform the agricultural-labor system in the United States, has been reintroduced in Congress. The bill is the product of negotiations between a diverse array of agricultural stakeholders and farmworker advocates. It balances the interests of both agricultural employers and workers. It would make it easier for farmers to hire workers by streamlining the H-2A-application process, and increasing the availability of green cards and visas for year-round workers. It would also establish a program for workers who have been engaged in agricultural work and plan to continue working in agriculture to earn legal status.
When the U.S. House previously approved the bill in December 2019, the National Farmers Union was among more than 300 agricultural organizations to officially endorse it. Since then National Farmers Union members have continued to express concern about the issue. At the organization’s recent convention, delegates urged legislators to “enact immigration reform, including agricultural-workforce reform, that includes a sensible path to legal status for undocumented workers, and that reforms the H-2A temporary-agricultural-worker visa program so that it serves the needs of workers, and family farmers and ranchers.”