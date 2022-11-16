Female farmers fight for future

The future of dairy farming is already taking shape on farms across the country. More women are expected to become principal operators or key decision-makers. More women are assuming ever-increasing responsibilities on their family farms. Plans also are taking shape for new technologies and on-farm diversification to become more profitable in the future.
Mikayla – nee Doornink – McGee, 31, returned to Jon-De Farm Inc. near Baldwin, Wisconsin, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. That’s where in 2013 she earned a degree in dairy science. She now farms with Todd Doornink and Dean Doornink, her father and grandfather, respectively. She’s represents the fifth generation of her family to farm. Her husband, Matt McGee, raises hay and also serves as a mechanic for the farming operation.
She starting working on the farm full-time in 2015 and has since progressed to the position of general manager.
“I oversee human resources and the calf operation,” she said. “I’m also part herd manager and part budgeting manager.”
Jon-De Farm employs 30 people, including family and part-time workers. Together they milk 1,350 Registered Holsteins as well as raise their own young stock. With dry cows, they manage 1,500 head of cattle. The family farms about 1,200 acres.
“When I first returned to the farm, communication was an issue,” Mikayla McGee said. “My dad and I butted heads. But since then we’ve learned to communicate and I’ve become a better listener. The way I communicate with him is different than how I communicate with my grandfather. Good communication is valuable with them as well as with our employees.”
She said she’s learned to build communication and business-management skills through conferences and programs offered by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. She’s also participated in business-training programs through Compeer Financial.
The Doornink family prepared McGee for ever-greater responsibilities. She needed to work at the farm for five years before she could begin taking any ownership stakes, she said.
“I wanted to be part of the farm, but had to prove my commitment,” she said. “Putting in sweat equity makes a lot of sense.”
She, her father and grandfather have different percentages of the farm’s ownership.
“Over time the percentages will become more even,” she said.
McGee now serves on the farm’s board of directors, comprised of her father, grandfather and their veterinarian as well as Chris van Someren, a cousin who also serves as the farm’s chief financial officer. The board meets once per month.
McGee meets on a weekly basis with her father, grandfather and van Someren.
“Chris isn’t ‘married’ to the farm,” she said. “He provides an outside perspective. We each have different visions for the farm; having his perspective works for our farm."
She said she’s been fortunate to join the farm, which years ago established a financial-analysis system and protocols. That’s helped her to learn about the farm’s inputs, outputs and costs of production.
“That helps through hard times,” she said. “At first I didn’t like the idea of a board of directors, but I’ve learned it keeps us grounded. Large decisions are well-thought-out and not based on emotions.”
The family also has an attorney and a tax consultant with whom they discuss matters such as equipment purchases. The family is planning to install a new 60-stall rotary parlor; the decision was helped by good milk prices for much of 2022.
“We’re planning for the future,” McGee said.
Additional space is being provided around the parlor for potential future expansion.
“We’re continuing to strive for better quality and efficiency,” she said.
Woman pursues “jazzy” business
Another young woman who’s progressing toward dairy-farm ownership is Sydney Endres of Jazzy Jerseys near Lodi, Wisconsin. She and her brother Mitchell Endres are working toward that goal with help from their father, David Endres.
“But dad made it clear we needed to work somewhere else first,” Sydney Endres said.
A 2017 graduate of the UW-Madison with degrees in dairy science and life-sciences communication, she later worked as an area marketing representative for the American Jersey Cattle Association. In that position she traveled to visit Jersey customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
“I was on the road about 70 percent of the time and saw a lot of country,” she said. “It was fun to meet farmers and form relationships.”
As she assumed more responsibilities at the farm she changed positions at the association. Now a traits appraiser, she doesn’t travel as much. She has plenty to do at Jazzy Jerseys.
The Endres family, along with 13 full-time employees, care for 800 cows. They raise calves for four months and then send them to heifer-raisers before the animals return to the milking herd, she said. The family farms 1,100 acres; half of that acreage is owned and the other half is rented.
She’s focused on the farm’s dairy operation while her brother is focused on the cropping operation. Prior to working on the farm full-time he attended diesel-driving school and also received training in excavation.
“We recognize what each family member’s strengths and weaknesses are,” she said. “Dad wants to cut back on his workload and eventually hand off the business to us. Mitchell loves working in the field; and we’re a seed dealer for Beck’s. I’m focused on our employees as well as the cows. My strength is teamwork.”
She also does the accounting for the farming operation. She worked with her father to understand cash flow and has a well-established relationship with a banker, she said. Learning the farm’s financials made her more conscious of making smart decisions on the farm.
She acknowledged dairy farming is difficult. And there can be cases where an older generation doesn’t recognize a younger generation’s inputs. That can make one wonder whether farming together will work, she said.
“But dad has been good at letting us make decisions and we’ve had open conversations,” she said. “I’ve found that the pros have outweighed the potential cons.”
In winter the family will be having succession-planning meetings, she said. They’re forming limited-liability companies for ease of transition.
“Mitchell and I are on the same page, and we’re happy with the size of the farm right now,” she said.
But they both have plans to diversify in the future. They also have discussed the possibility of increasing their cropping operation.
“I’m interested in opening a small store and selling local shelf-stable products,” she said.
They’ve also discussed selling quarters and halves of beef, and starting a pumpkin patch.
“Eventually I’d like to make specialty butter products such as garlic-herb or cinnamon butter,” she said. “But we’d need to determine logistics and have a separate facility for that. I want to explore options.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.