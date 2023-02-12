Recently there’s been a little relief from fertilizer prices that spiked in 2022. What happens in 2023 will depend on world supply and demand, says Mike Rahm, an independent consultant with years of experience in the agricultural and plant-nutrient space.
Nitrogen prices decline slightly
European Union natural-gas prices have been a key driver of global nitrogen prices. That’s because natural gas is the primary raw material that’s used to make ammonia nitrogen.
The European Union accounts for about 9 percent of the world’s gross ammonia-production capacity of about 22 million metric tons and current production of about 16 million metric tons, Rahm said. Production capacity is the maximum output that can be achieved in the production process of manufactured goods.
The European Union had long been a major importer of natural gas from Russia. But Russia dramatically reduced supplies to the European Union in retaliation against sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That substantially increased international prices, stated the International Energy Agency.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration cited data from Refinitiv Eikon. That data indicated that Russia’s natural-gas exports by pipeline to the European Union and the United Kingdom declined by about 40 percent during the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Russian exports of natural gas by mid-July 2022 to the European Union and the United Kingdom declined by about 50 percent compared to the previous five-year average – 2017 to 2021. Between 2016 and 2020, Russia had accounted for about one-third of the European Union’s and the United Kingdom’s supply of natural gas via pipeline, according to Eurostat.
European Union natural-gas prices have declined from 2022 summer peaks, but are still trading at inflated levels. That translates into ammonia prices of $850 to 900 per metric ton, Rahm said.
Mild weather improves EU reserves
The European Union has been able to store natural gas, thanks in part to recent warmer-than-average temperatures and forecasts for mild winter weather. Mild conditions have reduced demand for heating. They’ve allowed utilities to fill natural-gas storage sites, reducing heating-fuel prices and providing a buffer against reduced pipelined supplies, according to Reuters.
People are also reading…
Temperatures in Europe were warmer in late December than at the beginning of the month, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. It added that the North Atlantic Ocean has continuous activity, meaning that more zonal westerly flow has been transferring warm-air mass into the European continent.
Europe was crossing the halfway point of its heating quarter by the middle of January. Even if the rest of the winter is colder than normal, the region would have enough natural gas in storage to avert depletion, according to Reuters. The big question is whether the Europe Union will be able to refill storage for the 2023-2024 heating season if it doesn’t receive any Russian natural gas, Rahm said.
Domestic use to rebound
Nitrogen use in the United States is expected to rebound by about 3 percent due to a projected increase in acreage and a recovery in fertilizer-application rates. In conversations with agricultural retailers, Rahm learned that 2022 fall-application rates varied widely across the Corn Belt.
Europe’s production of nitrogen has declined. But fertilizer producers in other areas of the world are increasing production. A bit of new production capacity is coming online. In September 2022, for example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated it would award $500 million in grant funding through the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program for domestic fertilizer production.
The United States has at least 20 companies producing fertilizer products, said Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute.
“While a nitrogen plant can cost between $2 billion and $4 billion to construct, anything that helps strengthen domestic fertilizer production is a win for the industry, growers and consumers,” he said.
Urea favored for spring
The spring 2023 outlook for urea, another nitrogen-fertilizer product, is good. It’s the better buy of the other two nitrogen products – ammonia, and urea ammonium nitrate solution or UAN, Rahm said. Corn Belt terminal prices at the start of 2023 indicate urea was selling at par with ammonia and at a discount to UAN32 of 20 cents per pound. Moving forward he doesn’t expect to see 2022-like fertilizer-price spikes overall. But he also doesn’t expect to see prices declining to pre-2021 levels.
To be continued …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Prior to forming Michael R. Rahm Consulting, Mike Rahm served as Mosaic’s vice-president for market and strategic analysis from 2004 through 2019. He presented his fertilizer outlook Jan. 6 at the Purdue Top Farmer Conference Jan. 6 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag and search for "Top Farmer Conference 2023" for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.