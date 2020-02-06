WAUKESHA, Wis. -- More than 300 Wisconsin FFA Alumni members and supporters traveled to Waukesha for the 40th Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention. The theme was “Vision + Leadership + Reality” and the group had plenty to celebrate.
Award winners, educational workshops and tours, and updates from National FFA Alumni encouraged members that their role in supporting agricultural education, the FFA and agricultural-education instructors has been instrumental in the success of FFA members and the agricultural industry. They are critical to the future of agriculture.
Starting the recent weekend was a tour and fish-fry dinner at Milwaukee Vincent High School’s agricultural-education department. Members toured the department and then enjoyed the meal, which featured fish and other food grown by the students and prepared by the culinary department. An online auction, a raffle for sports items or cash, a live auction, a silent auction, a dessert dash and basket sales helped raise funds for the organization and its FFA support. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni. The group also celebrated the 40th anniversary with a display and presentation featuring past Wisconsin FFA Alumni presidents.
A workshop was given by the Wisconsin FFA State Officers on saving money on communications with social-media use. There were numerous other workshops; the event concluded with entertainment by SongBlast Dueling Guitars.
The business session included bylaw changes and resolutions, approval of new council members and a moment of silence for departed members. The financial health of the organization is strong. Team Ag Ed reports all expressed appreciation of the local, state and national FFA Alumni support of the Wisconsin FFA Center and FFA Association, the FFA Foundation, the Wisconsin Association of Agriculture Educators, the Wisconsin Ag Education and Workforce Development Council, and the Department of Public Instruction. The Wisconsin FFA Officers participated in all aspects of the convention including a reflection program. They hosted workshops and assisted in many volunteer roles.
The delegates elected Terri Wilfert as vice-president. All other Executive Committee members were moved to their next positions. The 2020 Executive Committee includes President Rudy Kaderly, President-Elect Nate Zimdars, Vice-President-Terri Wilfert, Past-President Cari Sabel and Executive Director Cheryl Steinbach. Retiring FFA Alumni council members Mark Ladsten, Amy Penterman and Jacob Stukenberg were recognized for their service. Gary Eibergen and Joseph Lyne were installed as new council members.
Numerous awards were given.
National Outstanding Chapter Award: Stoughton FFA Alumni State winner; Denmark FFA Alumni earned second place. Both will advance to national level competition.
State-level Outstanding Chapter Award winners:
- Small Chapter – Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Alumni
- Medium Chapter – Waupaca FFA Alumni
- Large Chapter – Pulaski FFA Alumni
Newsletter award winner: Pulaski FFA Alumni
Agriculture Instructor Recognition Program for Wisconsin:
- Lucas VanEgtern – Dodgeland
- Walter Taylor – Oconto Falls
- Daniel Robinson – Lomira
- Mariah Markhardt – Oconto Falls
- Mary Handrich – Denmark, named the state winner
Outstanding Achievement Award:
- Candie Lehto – Oconto Falls, state winner and national nominee
- Mark Nelsen – Denmark
Team Ag Ed – Distinguished Contributor award: Jon Anderson, vice-president of Filament
Wisconsin FFA Alumni chapter-support grants:
- Brillion FFA Alumni
- Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni
New-chapter charters:
- Beaver Dam FFA Alumni & Supporters
- Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters
- University of Wisconsin-Madison Collegiate FFA Alumni & Supporters
Reactivated chapters recognized:
- Coleman FFA Alumni
- Hillsboro FFA Alumni
National FFA Alumni local-program grant recipients:
- Ellsworth FFA Alumni
- Badger FFA Alumni
- Randolph FFA Alumni
- Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni
- Lodi FFA Alumni
- Adams-Friendship FFA Alumni
Dr. V.O. Martinson Award: Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni
Ann Martinson Award: Janesville FFA Alumni
Eagle Award: Argyle FFA Alumni