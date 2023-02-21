LADYSMITH, Wis. – What started as an FFA project with two lambs has since blossomed into a full-blown flock of about 200 dairy sheep at Maple Hill Farm near Ladysmith. The flock isn’t the only thing that’s expanded; so has the farm’s diversity. Brian and Tammy Michielson are now also raising beef cattle, pastured pigs and pastured poultry.
The couple have launched both an online and an on-farm store. And Tammy Michielson offers classes to learn making soaps and lotions from sheep milk. Brian Michielson is now the president of the Sheep Dairy Association of Wisconsin. It’s been a busy time for the Michielsons since purchasing their farm in 2006 and buying the crossbred lambs for a project for their oldest son, Nathan.
Asked why he decided to add more sheep, Brian Michielson said, “We figured that with a 40-acre farm we could raise a number of them.”
The Michielsons availed themselves of the dairy-sheep research and outreach program at the University of Wisconsin-Spooner Agricultural Research Station, just an hour’s drive from their farm. That was before the program was terminated in 2016 as a result of state-budget cuts.
From the staff at the Spooner station the Michielsons learned how to raise and milk dairy sheep. The couple also used worksheets for profit and loss that were developed by UW in order to do calculations for their farm.
“We listened to presentations and decided we could do it,” Brian Michielson said of starting a dairy-sheep operation.
They began purchasing East Friesian and Lacaune sheep. East Friesian ewes are considered the most productive milkers. They’ve been reported as producing between 1,100 and 1,500 pounds of milk per lactation, with 6 percent to 7 percent milkfat, according to Oklahoma State University.
Lacaune sheep are hardy and also produce good milk yields. It’s common to find East Friesian-Lacaune crosses, according to Sheep 201.
The Michielsons originally sold their milk through the Wisconsin Sheep Dairy Cooperative, which hauled milk from dairy-sheep producers around the state. The cooperative would then deliver milk to cheese processors such as Carr Valley Cheese, Cedar Grove Cheese and Hooks Cheese Company, Michielson said.
For the past six years the couple has supplied milk directly to Carr Valley Cheese. Patty Koenig, senior administrator of Carr Valley in La Valle, Wisconsin, said her company uses Maple Hill’s sheep milk in several cheese products.
One of those products is Mobay, which features a layer of sheep-milk cheese and a layer of goat-milk cheese separated by a layer of grapevine ash and then pressed together. The sheep milk also is used in Carry Valley’s various mixed-milk cheese products.
“The Michielsons produce amazing-quality milk,” Koenig said. “We like working with small farms. We have a personal relationship with every farmer – we know what’s going on with them and if there are issues we help. Farmers like the Michielsons work hard and it shows in their products. We respect that.”
The Michielsons have milked between 75 and 100 ewes in the past few years. They raise between 30 and 40 replacement ewes as well as a number of rams for their breeding program. They also raise between 50 and 60 ram lambs.
Ewe lambs are bred at nine months of age. After about five months of pregnancy they’re ready to lamb. Their lactation lasts from 180 to 200 days, during which they produce 4 to 5 pounds of milk per day. Some of the ewes will produce as much as 8 to 10 pounds of milk per day, Brian Michielson said. They’re milked twice daily in a double-10 pit parlor.
The milking season begins in February and lasts until the end of August or September. That leaves a few months without revenue from milk so the Michielsons have added grass-fed beef cattle, free-range chickens and pastured pigs, he said.
“We also wanted to raise our own high-quality food, and knew a host of people wanting high-quality humanely raised animals,” he said.
People are also reading…
Maple Hill is “Animal Welfare Approved.” That’s a U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved certification label that promotes farms raising pasture or range animals according to the department’s stringent welfare standards.
Acres rented for cattle
The Michielsons have been able to expand by renting parcels of land in the area. They raise about 25 head of grass-fed Black Angus and BueLingo cattle.
The BueLingo was developed in the 1970s by Russ Bueling, a North Dakota cattle rancher. The cattle are black or cherry-red with a white belt; they can be either horned or polled. Bueling, now deceased, wrote in an article for the BueLingo Beef Cattle Society that the cattle have good dispositions and grow fast in their first year of life.
“We believe the first year of growth on a calf tends more to lean meat,” he wrote. “(That’s) just what the consumer wants. The gains on young cattle are put on at a much lower cost than can be done with older more-mature cattle. Younger beef is usually more tender and palatable than more-mature carcasses. We believe our animals can produce carcasses that will reach slaughter at 13 to 14 months of age.”
Michielson likes BueLingos because they’re docile and hardy, he said. He values that hardiness because they’re outside year-round.
Varied livestock add diversity
Also hardy and efficient on grass are the pigs he raises. They’re a three-way cross between Red Wattle, Hereford and Large Black breeds. They produce well-marbled pork, he said. He raises about 30 head of pigs at any given time during the year.
Adding to the farm’s diversity are about 100 Rhode Island Red hens that produce brown eggs that customers prefer, he said.
Maple Hill sells meat, including lamb, at its on-farm store and through a monthly Community Supported Agriculture business. And it’s a vendor at the Bruce Community Farmers Market and the Rusk County Farmers Market, where it also sells eggs.
The diversity doesn’t end there. Tammy Michielson makes sheep-milk soaps and lotions that she sells on the farm’s website, in the store and at the farmers markets.
The Michielsons were fortunate in that they opened their store a couple of years before the COVID-19 pandemic. When many shoppers found near-empty meat cases at their grocery stores during the pandemic, they turned to local livestock producers and butcher shops. The Michielsons already had a few years of direct sales under their belts, Brian Michielson said.
Farm provides transparency
The Michielsons welcome visitors to their farm. They’ve hosted schoolchildren and adults alike. A farm’s transparency is important to the public, he said.
“And I enjoy meeting our clientele and the small-farm community,” he said.
Tammy Michielson said, “I enjoy helping people understand where and how their food is raised. There’s not a lot of downtime on a farm; it’s a lifestyle. You live and breathe it in good times and bad.”
Visit maplehillfarmwi.com and sheepdairywi.com and buelingo.com and facebook.com/BruceCommunityFarmersMarket and facebook.com/ruskcountyfarmersmarket for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.