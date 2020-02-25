GREENLEAF, Wis. – The Vande Wettering family has been dairy farming near Greenleaf for almost 150 years. It was 1994 when Tom and Bill Vande Wettering took over the farm from their dad. The brothers are fifth-generation farmers. Tom Vande Wettering’s adult sons, Luke and Tyler Vande Wettering, also farm, which is the start of a successful sixth generation on the farm, leading to the family farming tradition continuing for many years to come.
Starting with 140 dairy cows, Tom and Bill Vande Wettering now have an upgraded facility and 350 dairy cows. They farm about 1,000 acres, planting corn for silage, alfalfa and grasses. They also plant wheat for straw to use as animal bedding.
“We didn’t really want to get much bigger when we took over,” Tom Vande Wettering said. “We wanted to get better; that’s why we’re focusing on working with the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Natural Resources Conservation Service in partnership with the Fox Demo Farms, funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, to get leading-edge conservation on the ground.”
He and his brother started implementing conservation on the Vande Wettering Family Farms in the mid-2000s, trying to combat washouts and erosion issues. They also wanted to increase their soil health.
They worked in 2002 with the service, through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
- They installed a waste-storage facility.
- They did critical area plantings.
- A sediment basin was installed.
- Roof-runoff management was completed.
- Heavy-use-area protection was completed.
- Underground-outlet and manure-transfer practices were completed.
With those successfully implemented conservation updates on the farm, the Vande Wetterings were ready to try more conservation practices – practices mutually beneficial to their farm and the natural resources they so greatly rely on.
The brothers knew conservation was about reducing their farm’s environmental impact. But also there was a financial and time savings associated with many of the practices. They implemented residue and tillage management – using no-till to ensure some of the soil nutrients would stay on the land. They immediately reduced their cost of commercial fertilizer use and equipment.
In just trying one soil-health practice, no-till, they realized the soil was too hard, they said. That made it difficult for seed to take to the soil. Cover crops were another key soil-health practice they needed to implement – a practice they found to be the answer to their issues.
They worked to install a stream crossing, grassed waterways, a vegetated treatment area, a water and sediment control basin and a grade-stabilization structure. They tried conservation-crop rotations.
“After implementing these practices and a few years of cover crops, soil-health practices are the key to our success,” Tom Vande Wettering said.
He and his brother now no-till and cover-crop more than 400 acres.
To be continued ...