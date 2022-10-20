Fight to prevent African swine fever

As African swine fever continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains free of African swine fever but in 2021 African swine fever was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Those are the closest detections to the United States in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The United States has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect U.S. pigs as well as the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half-a-million jobs.
We can’t do it alone; we applaud the swine industry for its proactive efforts to increase biosecurity, preparedness and surveillance for this costly disease. Just as we successfully worked together to respond to diseases like Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, pseudorabies and swine influenza virus, I know that together we can face the threat of African swine fever. We all must remain vigilant to keep African swine fever out of the United States.
For our part we have strong safeguards in place.
• A surveillance program rapidly detects African swine fever and serves as an early-warning system.
• Increased testing capabilities at our National Animal Health Laboratory Network handle large volumes of samples if needed.
• Enhanced work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection occurs at ports of entry, targeting cargo, passengers and products from African swine fever-affected countries.
• Import restrictions have been added on pork and pork products from African swine fever-affected countries.
• Detector-dog teams have been increased to sniff out illegal products at key U.S. commercial sea and airports.
We also continue to support industry-led efforts to protect the domestic swine herd from African swine fever – such as the U.S. Swine Health Improvement Plan program pilot, which aims to prevent African swine fever through biosecurity, traceability and surveillance initiatives.
All of those safeguards are not enough. We still need your help. On-farm biosecurity matters all day, every day and all the time. We can’t afford to take any chances with this disease. I implore everyone who works with pigs to know the signs and symptoms of African swine fever.
If you suspect an illness in your pigs, report it immediately to your veterinarian or call 866-536-7593. Do not wait to report your suspicions. Rapid response is crucial during a foreign animal-disease detection.
Use and share the resources on USDA’s Protect our Pigs webpage, which includes information and materials to help spread the word about African swine fever awareness. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov and click on “African swine fever.” Together we can all help keep African swine fever out of the United States.
Dr. Jack Shere, veterinarian, is an associate administrator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov for more information.