Finally truth – size doesn’t matter

OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.
The regulations in those local large livestock ordinances being imposed in those three towns would make it financially impossible for a small family farm like that to survive due to the hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dollars needed to comply with those additional town regulations that go over and above state regulations. At least now we know what those extreme activists want. They want all livestock farms run out of business due to overregulation that will financially ruin those small farm families. For years we’ve listened to those activists talk about how they “support small farms” and “family farms.” But actions speak louder than words.
Through the years they’ve continued to move the goalposts on their demands while spreading misinformation and fear. If those extreme activists get their way, it will be the end of livestock farming in our area with no future in sight.
So to those extreme activists I say, “Thank you for finally admitting your truth. It has been a long time coming, but better late than never ... size doesn’t really matter to you.”
Brad Olson
Polk County dairy farmer
Frederic, Wisconsin