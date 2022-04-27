 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters battle barn blaze

Barn fire

Smoke lingers April 27 in the aftermath of a barn fire near Horicon, Wisconsin.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

HUBBARD, Wis. -- A fire caused excessive damage April 27 to a barn in the town of Hubbard.

Fire crews from nearby Iron Ridge, Hustisford and Neosho were called to a fully engulfed structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. at W3626 Decora Road, according to Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Keller. Upon arrival firefighters found three-quarters of the barn in flames, as well as a cornfield burning across the road.

Hose lines were deployed from Iron Ridge’s engine to extinguish and prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. Additional resources were requested. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Dept., Allenton Fire Dept., Hartford Fire and EMS, Mayville Fire and EMS, Hustisford Fire Dept., Juneau Fire Dept., Kekoskee Fire Dept., Knowles Fire Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Neosho Fire Dept., Theresa Fire Dept., CLR (Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville) and St. Lawrence Fire Dept. Additional support was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Dispatch, DCERT and the Horicon Police Dept.

