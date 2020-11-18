Hunters of all ages are encouraged to celebrate their first hunt with a free first harvest and first hunting experience certificate. To obtain a certificate from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, visit the first certificate page on the DNR website, and select which species or experience to celebrate.
Hunters may submit a photograph of their special moments as well as details about the experience such as when and where the animal was harvested. All information will be displayed on the free, customized certificate to help mark the occasion.
Hunters can expect to receive their certificate electronically within a few weeks of submitting the form. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.